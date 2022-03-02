news, local-news,

Fifth generation orchardist Wez Redden visited KI in late February to share his knowledge with Kangaroo Island Garden Club members. Wez presented two workshops at Frogs and Roses, following up his informative talks with practical demonstrations. An expert in pruning and grafting, Wez has pruned ABC presenter Sophie Thomson's fruit trees for more than 20 years. Among the many useful tips that he shared was the significant difference between summer and winter pruning. While winter pruning encourages vigorous growth come spring, summer pruning helps shape your trees and keep them at a reasonable size for netting and harvesting. KI Garden Club's next event is a fundraiser garden auction and giant trading table at 1pm on March 22 at Kingscote Golf Club. All members are asked to donate a garden-themed item to auction, and then have the opportunity to buy someone else's donation. Items can include plants, pots, garden treasures, gardening tools, gloves and so on. Visitors and new members are always welcome. For more information, please contact president Anne Morrison on 0428 955 598 or vice president Lenore Boxer on 8553 3051.

Leading orchardist Wez Redden visits Kangaroo Island Garden Club