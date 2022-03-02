news, local-news,

The CFS responded to a house fire on Smith Street in Parndana on Kangaroo Island at 12.30pm on Wednesday, March 2. On arrival, CFS firefighters on two trucks and a bulk water carrier found the structure fully involved, a CFS spokesperson said. While the house was destroyed, firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to neighbouring properties. Crews remained on scene for several hours putting out hot spots. SA Police and ambulance officers also attended the fire. The damage bill is expected to be more than $400,000. It is not known what caused the blaze and fire-cause investigators were going to attend the scene.

