Parndana Sports Club hosts KI basketball finals

The Kangaroo Island Basketball Association Grand Finals for season 2021/22 were played on February 25-26. The finals rounds were hosted by Parndana Sports Club which is a first for KIBA. All games were played in high spirits with players enjoying the opportunity to play out the season after the third round was cancelled due to COVID. The competition was strong with many close scoring games which had spectators on the edge of their seats. Congratulations to all clubs and teams for their Grand Final wins and also to all players for their individual development and successes throughout the season.

