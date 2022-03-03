news, local-news, bicyle, cycling, kangaroo island

February saw our first BUG ride for the year as our January ride was cancelled due to the wild and wet weather. This day delivered perfect conditions for bike riding, slightly overcast, no wind and moderate temperatures. Our destination was beautiful Flour Cask Bay. We started from one of the excellent barbecue shelters along the American River foreshore and then proceeded up the long, steep incline of Redbanks Road. Those on electric bikes were unfazed by this but the rest of us were very glad when the road finally levelled out. At the corner of Boundary Road, we regrouped, caught our collective breathes and counted numbers to ascertain everyone had survived. The only casualty of this first section was of one the electric bikes had developed a mechanical problem. Our resident mechanical guru, Manfred, tried to work his magic but it only proved to be a temporary result. Boundary Road was a lovely surface to cycle, the gentle downhill slope made this a very relaxing section. Our next stop was the intersection with Hog Bay Road where Fred and his limping electric bike decided to return to American River. This reduced our number from the unlucky 13, not that we're superstitious, to a comfortable 12. Old Salt Lake Road was very, very bumpy for the first couple of kilometres but then the surface improved and it was a relatively smooth, if somewhat undulating, run to the end of the road. It was good to get off the bikes for a bit and walk to the top of the sandhill overlooking this spectacular beach. Photos were taken and chocolates were eaten to top up energy levels for the return journey. Old Salt Lake Road felt a bit tougher on the way back and was then followed by the long slow push up the bitumen of American River Road. The reward was then an exhilarating bit of downhill into American River township for a barbecue lunch and our AGM. Our next ride is on Sunday, March 20 starting from Stokes Bay. Contact Ants on 0456 390 656 for details. - Clunky Gears

