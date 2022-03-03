news, local-news,

This week we asked Mawson candidates about education and employment. I've had a great working relationship with the three KICE campuses at Kingscote, Parndana and Penneshaw. One of the rewarding parts of my job is to take KI students on tours of Parliament House or to come and chat with students at school. The maturity of the students is reflected in the questions they ask that obviously come from well-rounded life experiences at school and at home. Australia's education standards have slipped in the past two decades ... Peter Malinauskas wants to turn that around with a generational change in the way we teach children so they can be among the best educated in the world. We will fund extra support for students including child psychologists; speech and occupational therapists; social workers; youth workers; other learning support specialists. We will also increase permanency among teachers; introduce a mid-year intake for preschool and reception; work with universities to set a minimum ATAR entry score of 70 for teaching degrees. Almost all parts of regional Australia are suffering chronic worker and housing shortages at the moment. KI is made worse because of the fact that it is more expensive to build housing on the island. RDA is working with government departments at the state and federal level to come up with solutions and we will be working with them if we win Government. The Animal Justice Party supports community education and will work with the government of the day to provide funding and support to KICE, ensuring that it remains a role model educational experience. The Party would also place an increased focus on experiential learning, such as through charity and community service work, as well as promoting positive interactions between children and animals. We would reduce the focus on standardised testing and provide teachers with autonomy to plan according to students' needs. Another focus is to teach students nutritional science and convey the discoveries about the welfare, nutritional and environmental benefits of plant-based eating. A holistic, strategic focus on employment on KI would aim to resolve worker shortages. The Party supports programs allowing new arrivals in Australia to move to the regions, as well as providing additional funding to encourage essential workers, such as doctors, nurses or teachers, to live and work locally. We also aim to maximise employment while phasing out jobs that rely on exploitation of animals. Our policy position on employment is to promote growth in sustainable animal friendly industries, such as eco-tourism and plant-based food production. As a region focused on tourism and primary production, KI could become a model for the type of sustainable, future-focused economy that theParty believes our regions deserve. The Greens policy is to increase the SA Government's share of the School Resource Standard funding from 75pc to 80pc for an extra $804 million over four years for public schools. To eliminate some of the 5pc difference that parent have been forced to make up. And abolish Materials and Services charges and subject fees. Introduce a universal, free healthy breakfast and lunch program in every state primary and secondary school, and establish a $102 million fund to upgrade infrastructure to accommodate this. Forward thinking employers/subbies will take advantage of the Greens re-established fully independent SA Housing Trust responsible for housing and public infrastructure, with funding to establish a universal public housing scheme, building 40,000 quality public homes over four years, creating 10,000 construction jobs a year. Likewise our BushCare Jobs plan would enable employment of up to 1590 through a $265 million investment over a 10-year period. Other employers could take advantage of our electric manufacturing and cycling initiatives and support for the private and community sectors to offer more flexible working arrangements, co-operative and mutual enterprise and many other work place initiatives as we shift to a low/net zero greenhouse gas emitting economy. It's critical students on the Island have access to high quality education and that teachers and school staff are supported to provide that. Having been a member of the Training and Skills Commission and chaired the Agribusiness Industry Skills Council, I'm aware of training initiatives such as VET pathways. I'm also aware there are local businesses keen to recruit staff members and engage with schools and students to provide career pathways. I'm aware of the challenges faced by regional South Australian businesses in recruiting and retaining staff. As well as making specific career pathways and positions attractive and accessible, regions also need to be attractive - not just to prospective employees but also to their families. Housing availability is clearly a critical and urgent issue on Kangaroo Island. I'm aware of work done recently by the Adelaide Hills, Fleurieu and Kangaroo Island RDA, building on earlier work by the Commissioner for Kangaroo Island. There have been recent investments by the Marshall Liberal Government in short term worker accommodation on the Island. Rates of pay are a key factor - and there are incentives available for people to relocate for short-term agricultural work and for health workers to work in regional areas, as well as for trainees and apprentices.

Mawson candidates address education, employment on Kangaroo Island