Who would've thought it would be a good idea to put Kangaroo Island's new "critical infrastructure" desalination plant on the side of the road on a major trucking route, on the outside of a bend, near the end of a long, steep descent? Right in front of an iconic view. Bugger the streetscape, 'cos no one looks at the view anyway, and bugger the noise profile, 'cos no one lives on the Island for its peacefulness. And the plant is 'safe as houses' there - not! The location must have fallen out of a 'Yes Minister' question like "where can it go?" Pity no one asked "where should it go?" Such thoughtlessness is right up there with the siting of the water tank on North Terrace in front of the view, or the position of that electrical substation on the side of Cape Willoughby Road. Penneshaw is 'SCAP-ed' and it's too late to object. State Commission Assessment Panel (SCAP) approved the development with a whole lot of conditions; funny no one seems to have noticed the SCAP conditions reference a previous development application, not the application that SCAP was supposedly considering. Who knows what SA Water will build, or where? Who cares? Certainly not anyone who had the power to effect a better outcome. John Matheson, Antechamber Bay Big congratulations to the Kangaroo Island U14 Cricket Association who won the Fuller Shield defeating the powerful Hills CA on the Fleurieu Peninsula. The significance of the below KI grand final win is that KI have been trying to win a cricket association Shield (there are four for 40/50 years+) v other mainland super strong cricket associations and I have been told this is the first one. I have been a past winning Meyer Shield captain/manager (seniors) and a Figg Shield manager (under 21) for one of the strongest associations that compete against KI for the Shield's Alexandra & Eastern Hills Cricket Association many years ago. Which is why I was so proud and happy to see the KI Fuller Shield u/14 success. The odds are always stacked against the KI representative teams and it truly is an awesome effort that I applaud to all involved. It was a very even team performance with all KI players contributing towards the win. Congratulations should go out to all the players, coaching staff, parents, clubs and supporters. Peter Medhurst, Murray Bridge The new UN Environment Program report launched last week predicts the world will see a 14 per cent increase in extreme fires by 2030 ("Fires to worsen", The Islander, 24/2). But this percentage is a global average and underestimates the Australian situation. The long-term drying of south-east Australia, coupled with the rising temperature trend and flammable eucalyptus forests have given rise to comments from experienced fire chiefs like Greg Mullins who said, "Hotter temperatures and drier conditions, driven by climate change, are the root cause of these fires. It is a dangerous distraction to suggest otherwise." The UN report also noted that, "The extreme weather conditions that were potentially a leading cause of the fire season in 2019-2020 in Australia have been shown to be 30 per cent more likely to have occurred because of climate change." While the Climate Change Adaptation Plan for Kangaroo Island and surrounds reports sensible adaptation strategies such as "whole-of-island vegetation management planning to reduce fire risk, community messaging around risk; insurance developed in partnership with the Insurance Council of Australia; and improved early warning systems", mitigation of climate change must be the focus. The world, including Australia, must shift rapidly from greenhouse gas producing fossil fuels to clean renewables if climate change is to be arrested. Ray Peck, Hawthorn, Victoria Claims by your Penneshaw correspondent Henry Gordon, ("Don't spoil it" Feb 24th) require a degree of 'fact checking'. "Golf courses are closing down across the US as younger generations lose interest in the game". The National Golf Foundation in the USA reported 24.8 million golfers in the US in 2020, an increase of 500,000. New players numbered 6.2 million, the highest ever number. The biggest gain in youth golfers coming to the game since 1997. Women golfers also were part of the 2020 surge, with a count of some six million. Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews reports since 2016, golf numbers in Great Britain and Ireland increased from 3.6 million to 5.7 million. The total number of golfers around the world has increased from 61 million to 66.6 million in a five-year growth period. Golf Australia recorded growth in golf club participation with a 6.4 percent increase in club members and a 21 percent (210,000) year-on-year rise in players. Junior numbers also enjoyed substantial growth. The proposed course is far from a 1980's Trump style course. The planned KI course is a traditional Scottish links course. The design of this course suggests the existing habitat will be protected and where coastal habitat has been cleared for grazing farm animals, the course will remediate and improve the land. There is little doubt in my mind this KI course will enjoy the same continuing phenomenal success enjoyed by the links courses of King Island, in Bass Strait. Steve Harrison, Armagh SA

Desalination, golfing, cricket and climate: letters to the editor March 3