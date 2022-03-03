news, local-news,

The Kangaroo Island Council acknowledges its Town Centres Project will inconvenience traders in affected locations and has called a meeting. There has been requests for stop work times from individual business owners. The council says is working to find common times that best suit all traders on Dauncey Street. A meeting with Dauncey Street and other impacted on traders has been organised for Tuesday, March 8. Fleur Peters at the Fine Art Kangaroo Island Gallery on Dauncey Street said she was very upset that the works were happening at was an important time of trading. Sean McGowan representing Kangashoo Shoes and Island Souvenirs on Dauncey Street wrote to the contractor, questioning the short time period between the awarding of the contract and works beginning. He suggested the works be done on certain days, including weekends, to minimise impacts. And also that works should be staged to allow parts of the street to remain open. He also said closure of the street for 10 days during May could result in a loss of up to 80 per cent of business. "It is also important that you understand the tenuous position many of us find ourselves in at the moment," he wrote. "Most of our businesses have been dramatically impacted over the past two and a half years by the bushfires and COVID essentially shutting down our tourism. "We are all struggling to catch up right now as the COVID pandemic diminishes so the timing of this venture is unfortunate." The council meanwhile says it is attempting to minimise the impacts and is adamant that consultation was extensive. "While we acknowledge there are a number of Dauncey Street traders feel inconvenienced. Council is working to alleviate their concerns," a council spokesperson said. "While many Dauncey Street business owners have been very supportive of the project, council apologises if anyone felt left out of the consultation process. "Delivery of Phase One will strengthen Kangaroo Island's main township business activity areas that are suffering, particularly since the Black Summer Bushfires, by refreshing appearances that reflect their unique character and identity. "Improving the function and amenity of the town centres to create desirable public spaces will be critical to economic recovery for tourism and other industries and improved social wellbeing by encouraging new investment and businesses to the Island. "In turn, this provides more services to residents, creates job opportunities and career pathways and reduces unemployment. "The specific outcome of works in Kingscote is to make Dauncey Street more appealing for residents and tourists to stay longer and spend more money in the businesses located in town. "Importantly, these works will improve accessibility while maintaining and enhancing parking and traffic flow. "Following an open tender process, council encountered many difficulties in finding a suitably resourced and experienced company to undertake the works due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Following tender, budget and contract negotiations, Council was fortunate to engage Axiom Projects SA to undertake the work with experience in similar streetscape projects. "The contract with Axiom Projects SA could not be finalised before the Council Meeting on February 22. In addition, council was also tied to a rapidly approaching grant extension deadline. "Considerations to trading hours and access to buildings has been taken in to account. No works will occur over the Easter weekend. Council and the contractor Axiom is committed to working with individual business owners to minimise the impact of works on their businesses." The council says its consultation for this project across all four towns has been extensive. CONSULTATION PHASE 1 Initial community consultations advised via Council Matters, Facebook (Council & Locals Only), Business Hub via email to businesses 18/2/21, posters on noticeboard Presentations: CONSULTATION PHASE 2 Final concept consultations advised via Council Matters, posters on noticeboard, Facebook (Council & Locals Only) Presentations: Consultation open - hard copies of concepts in Dauncey Street and PCBC as well as on Council's website COMMUNITY CENTRES UPDATES In addition to the above there were numerous conversations with progress associations, elected members, as well as traders about specific design issues.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/30b86617-6b77-40b6-902d-13abf7e59fbb.JPG/r0_370_4000_2630_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg