Oyster reef plans for KI progress for The Nature Conservancy

The Nature Conservancy is progressing its plans to build a native oyster reef in Nepean Bay on Kangaroo Island. The non-profit organisation's SA oceans coordinator, Tania Sincock visited KI last month to meet with stakeholders, including the local council and state government agencies. The Nature Conservancy has been pioneering shellfish reef restoration in SA thanks to a $20 million federal grant to its shellfish reef restoration program, called Reef Builder. The plan is to identify a suitable 3-hectare site at either Eastern Cove near American River, or further into the bay at Western Cove. Hundreds of hollowed-out limestone balls about the size of soccer balls would be dropped on barren sections of seafloor that native or angassi oysters would colonise. "We've done some site mapping at two locations looking at the suitability of the seafloor and the ease of accessibility for fisherman and distance from boat ramps," she said. Community forums are planned for April to get additional feedback before sites would be formally announced. There would be ongoing opportunities for community engagement, including volunteers to help set up the reefs and then monitoring them with research work, she said. You can learn more about Reef Builder at Rebuilding Australia's lost shellfish reefs (natureaustralia.org.au) The Nature Conservancy's Reef Builder project is just one of three reef building projects currently being planned, although probably the biggest. Flinders University has a smaller, citizen-science themed reef planned for somewhere accessible for locals to study as part of its Passport to Recovery project, to be launched at the KI Airport on April 30. The Kangaroo Island Landscape Board is working on a third project, enlisting the Kingscote Men's Shed to build wooden structures to facilitate oyster growth. Ms Sincock said Kangaroo Island was selected as a priority site for Reef Builder restoration because the coast once had vast expanses of native oyster reefs. These reefs were dredged out of his existence by early settlers and now the native oysters were functionally extinct, she said. The KI community, including shellfish reef ecologist Dr. Heidi Alleway and oyster farmers Ken Rowe and Bob Nicholson, are supportive of returning these reefs back to the local environment. The program funding is targeted at supporting the economies of bushfire and COVID-19 affected communities. The new reefs will not only restore the natural habitat but will be an attraction for fishers and divers. During the past six years, The Nature Conservancy has worked collaboratively with councils, including City of Holdfast Bay, City of Onkaparinga, Yorke Peninsula Council, and other government and non-government stakeholders on shellfish reef restoration. The reef builds at Glenelg, Ardrossan, and O'Sullivan Beach have received a lot of community support and showed significant social, economic and environmental benefits.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/66b13ed5-7086-4ec2-b162-8d46d07ea78c.jpg/r0_38_3814_2193_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg