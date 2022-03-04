Parndana Childcare Centre committee to continue quest for after-school care

news, local-news, Kangaroo Island, childcare, education

The Parndana Children's Services Committee has vowed to continue its mission to bring after-school care to the district after its Black Summer funding request was denied. Chairperson Stephanie Wurst said the after-school care was desperately needed in the Parndana district, as the lack of care was holding back recovery and economic development. News the project did not receive funding in the current round of Black Summer grant was doubly frustrating in that the whole childcare project had been on hold waiting for the news. See: $5 million Black Summer grants finally come through The committee will proceed with the main childcare component and will now progress with an amended development application through the KI Council. The centre received $1.8 million from the state federal Local Economic Recovery program to build the childcare centre on land adjacent to Parndana school campus. See: Kangaroo Island Children's Services Centre receive funding It was hoped a Black Summer grant of $975,000 would allow a room for after-school care, as well as an extra room for visiting child-related health practitioners. Mrs Wurst said the committee had calculated after-school care would result in 30 full-time positions, a combination of existing residents being able to work, new residents moving to the district because of the service and jobs at the actual centre. "We will work to find a solution on ways we can secure funding to build facilities that will allow residents to access this important service," she said. The Liberal state government meanwhile has pledged if reelected to spend $3.5 million on replacing demountables at the Parndana school. Mayor Michael Pengilly is also disappointed that the after-school component did not receive Black Summer grant funding. The KI Council has made Outside School Hours Care (OSHC) one its five main priorities for the federal election. "At present, all child care facilities and services on the Island are at full capacity," the priorities document states. "Parents who live and work in and around Parndana, being the heartland region and further west, are driving over three hours per day to access childcare, if any spaces are available so that they can go to work and provide for their families. Many of the families in Parndana were directly impacted by the black summer bushfires and still have significant rebuilding work ahead to bring their primary production business back to full production along with the rebuild of their homes."

