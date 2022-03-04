news, local-news,

The Ozone Social Club handed over $600 to the Kangaroo Island RSL sub-branch to assist with its display at the Kingscote Town Hall. The funds come from the club's raffles and fundraising activities at its weekly gathering in the front bar of the Ozone Hotel. New club members were welcome every Friday night at 6pm where there is a membership draw and the spinning of a prize wheel. The social club will also be donating $600 to the Hope Cottage Museum, completing its annual round of donations. Kangaroo Island RSL sub-branch president Peter Denholm said new artefacts and memorabilia were constantly being added to the displays at the town hall and RSL meeting rooms. The sub-branch also recently received a federal government donation to install a video display, with plans proceeding but delayed by COVID disruptions, including the use of the hall as the Island's vaccination clinic. There are also plans to expand the honour roll boards to include all Islanders who have enrolled in active service, not just those who have fought in wars. The RSL next meets on Friday, March 18 at 11.30am at the town hall meeting rooms and all are welcome.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/6886c1ef-2c30-4507-85b1-aabf7fe2e7c1.jpg/r0_458_4032_2736_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg