For the second year running, Parndana have won the qualifying final and progressed straight through to the Kangaroo Island Cricket Association Grand Final, defeating MacGillivray by seven wickets in a high-scoring affair. It was the top side that won the toss and had no hesitation in batting, on a day that had cloud cover and a very slight spray of rain. It was Parndana who struck first, with Wurst getting through Florance in the second over. MacGillivray steadied, but it could have been worse if not for some calamitous fielding for Parndana. Weatherspoon (32) and Berry (52) were dropped three times between them in the space of five overs and proceeded to bat Parndana out of the session. Hard running between the wickets typified a 78-run second wicket partnership, which was broken on the ball before drinks as Berry hit one hard and low to Damien Trethewey at mid-off who was able to hang on. Though this gave Parndana some momentum, MacGillivray had amassed 84 in the session for only two wickets. This brought Bullard to the crease with Weatherspoon after drinks, who began to lift the run rate. Weatherspoon fell to McMulkin and Ian Bolto was out to a Zach Trethewey catch not long after but Bullard was continuing to score freely. Cooper (3/36) came on for his second spell in an attempt to slow down the pace of the batting. A brilliant second catch to Zach Trethewey, some commenters saying the best catch the KICA has seen in many years, saw Willson out before he could do damage and Cooper's next over game him two more. First was a ricochet catch to Damien Trethewey, after a blast from Dylan Lockett only saw Cooper get fingers to it, but (in this author's opinion) was the reason it was able to be caught by Trethewey again at mid-off. The next ball saw Keith Bolto bowled, with the intent very clear into the 42nd over. Jackson Lockett supported Bullard, who could only be removed with four balls left in the innings by Johnson for a well compiled 72 and guided MacGillivray to a very competitive 8/205 from their 45 overs. Having scored 211 on this ground a week earlier, Parndana knew it was possible but it would take its very best and losing wickets early would be fatal. This meant the brothers Trethewey, Damien and Zach, were uncharacteristically muted. After 11 overs, Parndana were 0/12 with Zach Trethewey scoring only 3 runs from his first 33 deliveries. These overs weren't chanceless however, as Zach was dropped behind the wicket on only one run, in a fatal error for MacGillivray. Zach Trethewey seemed determined to make them pay. Jackson Lockett tired towards the end of his opening spell, with his first 6 overs conceding only seven runs, but the next two giving away 18. A change of bowling at the other end also saw the runs begin to flow, as Bullard was uncharacteristically expensive, with 19 runs coming from his three over spell. This saw the run rate for the chasing side climb, as Parndana went from 0/12 from 11 overs to 0/67 from 20, scoring 55 runs in only nine overs. It was here though that Dylan Lockett showed why he was MacGillivray's leading wicket taker this year, when he broke through the opening stand by collecting Damien Trethewey caught behind in the 21st over. In spite of losing a wicket, Zach Trethewey continued to score freely and brought Parndana in at drinks with the score at 1/81, only three runs adrift of the pace set by MacGillivray at the same point. The second session of the innings continued much the same as the first did for the chasing team. After drinks, 20 runs came from the first two overs, with Horjus and Trethewey setting about putting a dent in the required runs. A Sam Horjus blitz of 21 runs from only seven deliveries in the middle of his innings, including two fourss and two sixes, began to put MacGillivray in desperate need of a wicket. To accomplish this, Weatherspoon brought himself on to bowl, but it ended with disastrous results. Ten runs from his first over, then three sixes and two no-balls saw him surrender 22 runs in only three legal deliveries in his second. The third Zach Trethewey six in as many balls caused a break in play for several minutes as it was lost behind the Wisanger Oval scoreboard. This took the runs required down from 59 to win from 13 overs to only 36 required from 12 overs. But in a twist, the end of the over saw Sam Horjus bowled for 40 from 33 deliveries. Two balls later Dylan Lockett took his second as Zach Trethewey hit it straight to Berry at mid-wicket, falling seven short of a well deserved 100 at 93. It took him 33 balls to score three runs at the beginning, but finished with his next 90 coming from only 72 deliveries. Now with Havelberg and McMulkin at the crease, it gave MacGillivray some hope of a final twist in the game. It wasn't to be. Havelberg continued the free scoring, with three fours in his 15* from only 11 balls and McMulkin played it around nicely. McMulkin's second boundary of the innings brought up the victory for Parndana, as they got home with 45 balls to spare. McMulkin was then bowled in the next over, with the innings declared closed at the fall of his wicket to give a final score of 4/208. Parndana now qualify straight through to the grand final, but the double chance that MacGillivray had earned through the year gives them another opportunity, though it will be a tough ask against a Western Districts side on their home deck. The preliminary final promises to be an absolute classic and will be hosted out at Wonks at 12.30pm this Saturday for anyone interested in seeing the penultimate game of the 2021/2022 season. - Right Arm Very Ordinary Western Districts were victors in the elimination final played in Kingscote on Sunday. Wisanger batted first and struggled to get runs on the board. Openers Liam Sampson and Jai Turner had to deal with a very strong cross wind and some very good bowling. Lleyton Hedges 3/17 off 10 overs and 1/12 off 7 from Henry Hammat. There was actually no fall of wicket until the 24th over when Hammat senior, Corey, came in and removed three batters in short succession with an outcome of 4/38 off 10. Tim Larcombe helped with a great diving catch, Daniel Blythe a direct hit run out, Jason Laverty run out assisted by Ben Davis. Wisanger were all bowled out for 10/112. Best batters were Liam Sampson 39 and Jai Turner 23. Westies were determined to chase down the score quickly. Oscar Morgan and Ben Davis 28 hung in for an hour until Wade Berden's spin bowl tempted Oscar Morgan who got caught. Ben Davis was soon out by Wade Berden also, with 2/29 off six. Daniel Blythe didn't muck around top scoring a quick 57 with two sixes assisted by Lucas Boyle. Final score 2/115 Western Districts will now face MacGillivray in the preliminary final at Gosse on Saturday, March 12. - Shauna Hammat The KICA juniors qualifying final between Kingscote and MacGillivray was played at the Wisanger Oval on Saturday, March 5. Kingscote finished the season on top of the ladder, winning seven of its eight matches, and MacGillivray finishing second with six wins. There were plenty of nerves from players and spectators, with both teams wanting to go straight through to the grand final. No one was sure what the weather had entailed for the day, with spots of drizzly rain then warm sunshine coming and going throughout the morning. Kingscote winning the toss and electing to bat first. Kingscote got off to a good start from their openers, losing their first wicket in the seventh over and the score on 35. From there, Kingscote's innings ebbed and flowed and MacGillivray's bowlers bowled very accurately not giving away extra runs through sundries. At the halfway point Kingscote was 3/85 after 16 overs. MacGillivray's bowlers continued their good line and length and their fielders took some great catches. Kingscote eventually ran out of batters, finishing 7/104 in the 25th over. Kingscote had a mixed innings with four ducks and three retirements, being Aston Virgo 21, Korelle Wintinna 22 and Cain Florance 20. MacGillivray bowled very well with Rory Baker the multiple wicket taker (2/9 from 3 overs) and Minka MacAuley, Toby Nolan, Ryan Stoeckel & Riley MacAuley all taking a wicket each. Aston Virgo being very lucky with a couple of skied shots, Korelle Wintinna returning to hit a couple of big sixes, Ethan Stoeckel and Riley MacAuley taking great catches in the field and Ryan Stoeckel getting a run out. At the break there was plenty of chatter with how the match was going to finish, with plenty of debate whether 104 was going to be enough for a win? MacGillvray's innings got off to a rocky start, losing a couple of early wickets and were 2/15 at the end of the fifth over. MacGillivray's batters then set about setting up their innings and being 3/53 after 16 overs, with Kingscote's bowlers bowling tight in the middle overs. MacGillivray's batters then set about scoring runs and Kingscote's bowlers were a bit wayward under the pressure giving away a few sundries. In the end MacGillivray also ran out of batters and finished 9/88 in the 31st over. Kingscote won by 16 runs. Top run scorers for MacGillvray were Charlie Baker 20 retired, Toby Nolan 19 not out and Tait Florance 17. Kingscote's multiple wicket takers being Xavier Wadsworth 2/11, Hunter Hurst 2/11, Cameron Westcott-McNeill 2/6 and Aston Virgo, TJ Warren and Kenia Richardson all taking a wicket each. Charlie Baker and Toby Nolan each played solid innings, Tait Florance hitting three boundaries, Koby Henderson taking a great catch and Xavier Wadsworth finally taking his first wicket this season in juniors. Kingscote going straight through to the grand final being played at MacGillivray on March 19, MacGillivray with the double chance and to play the winner of the elimination final at Western Districts on March 12. - Ferries Bueller The Elimination U16 semi final was played between Parndana and Wisanger in Kingscote on Sunday. Wisanger batted first and top scorers were Timmy Turner 24 and Jed Florance 20. Wisanger's final score was 6/98. Colton Trethewey, Sam Bowden, Eli Kuchel, Dallas Clark and Jack Wurst all scored a wicket each. Parndana came into bat and made 3/107 giving them the game and the chance to play in The Preliminary Final next Sat against MacGillivray. Top scorers were Sam Bowden 25, Colton Trethewey 20 and Callan Putland 16. Wickets were taken by Nic Shurven, Aidan Turner and Jaxon Johnson. - Maggie

