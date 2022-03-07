news, local-news,

A large crowd gathered on the Penneshaw foreshore on Saturday, March 5 to celebrate the life of Sarah Strong-Law. Sarah died in a traffic accident on Hog Bay Road not far from her home at Pelican Lagoon on Feb. 22. Family and friends organised Saturday's event at Lloyd Collins Reserve as a tribute to her life that impacted on so many on Kangaroo Island. Former mayor Jayne Bates spoke about Sarah's commitment to both the new KI Sculpture Trail and also the Penneshaw Progress Association. Sarah also brought roller derby to Adelaide and one of her former teammates described how influential "Barrelhouse Bessie", as she was known on the rinks, had been. With her family back in Texas, her "Island mom" Maggie Welz spoke about their wonderful connection, while her children's book about a mulberry tree near her home was read out. Her sister, who now lives in Sydney, also spoke about growing up together and Sarah's strong character. Her partner Boone Law spoke about her joy of life and how she filled the buckets of so many with love and joy. He sang a tribute song he wrote called "Sarah Be Strong" and urged everyone to find love in their community. "I challenge you to think about relationships in your community and to bring the joy of life into your community and fill the buckets of your own lives," he said. Participants were urged to gather in small groups on the nearby beach or sculpture trail and to gain strength from each other. Prior to the event, Boone published the following tribute: For more than 20 years, I have travelled in the co-pilot seat with Sarah Strong-Law, a strong woman who was nothing less than remarkable in every way. Her energy and tenacity were boundless. She practiced what she preached, working to enrich communities and a spread joy and kindness to all who knew her. She was my backbone and my moral compass, my closest confidant and life partner. Together, Sarah and I were a super team. We supported each other without question, and our joint-accomplishments were many. Texans by birth, we took a risk on a far off land, and found riches beyond our wildest dreams--in the form of true, enduring friendships, vibrant creative communities, and the freedom to live simply and close to nature. We immigrated to Adelaide in 2006, and through Sarah's natural charm and 'daggy but endearing' ideology, she helped organise the sport of Women's Flat Track Roller Derby in Australia. There have been many beautiful tributes to the role she played as a 'pioneer' to that sport, and I am touched by the heart-felt homages to her work in this area. But that is only part of her incredible story. We fell in love with Kangaroo Island and built a beautiful life together in the Australian bush. The island community welcomed us, and together (with help from many friends), we hand-built an off-grid stone house and made it our permanent home. In 2014, Sarah gifted the world with our daughter Kiva, who is just as resilient and remarkable as her mother. It is my greatest pride to be the father of Barrelhouse Bessy's daughter. The values that Sarah preached are embedded in the fabric our kiddo, and I am again lucky to be on a journey with an equally strong and tenacious young woman. I don't want to talk about or comment about the heartbreaking tragedy that took Sarah from us. I want to celebrate how she lived and reflect on the message that she so passionately preached. How do you choose to spend your time? It is a simple question, and I challenge all of you to look for moments in your daily life where you can find joy in the simple things or extend a gesture of kindness to others. Sarah spread joy and kindness every day of her life, whether it be through her businesses, creative outlets, or her many volunteer civic activities, including the Penneshaw Progress Association and the Kangaroo Island Sculpture Trail. She was an amazing mother and selfless giver. There is a deficit of leaders like Sarah in this modern world. She was one of those unsung heroes that just make good things happen. She was my beloved wife and soul mate, and I am so proud that because of her I am 'Mr. Barrelhouse Bessy'. In 2018, local Kangaroo Island writer Bev Willson, wrote an essay about a crazy young couple from Texas that carved a life for themselves in the Australian bush. The Dudley Writers Group have kindly shared Bev's essay on their website, as published in the book 'The Some of Us'. This elegantly written essay, linked below, offers a glimpse of the beautiful life Sarah, Kiva, and I created together on Kangaroo Island. It is a fulfilling life that Kiva and I intend to continue, and like Sarah, we will choose to spend our time finding joy in the simple things and extend kindness to those who are in need. In the past week, the Kangaroo Island Community has extended kindness to my family that is beyond anything I have ever experienced. I do not take it for granted. It is sacred and it will not be forgotten. Sarah, my love, we are all made of stars and stardust. May you continue to sparkle and shine your lovely light over those who are in need of joy and kindness. Your message will not fade away, and we will forever love you. - Boone and Kiva You can find the essay "The Laws of the Bush" by Bev Willson here: https://dudleywriters.wordpress.com

