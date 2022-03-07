news, local-news,

Planning is well underway for the New Shoots Music Festival on Saturday, April 2 on Penneshaw Oval, Kangaroo Island. Sandy Lay and the crew from Goodboy Events visited Pennshaw and the oval last month to meet with stakeholders, including the festival committee, council representatives and local businesses. New Shoots was born out the eastern end of KI wanting to give back after the bushfires, but has suffered numerous COVID setbacks. The inaugural festival hosting an incredible new line up led by Australian music rock royalty Something For Kate and Jebediah, South Australia's national rockers Bad//Dreems, who will join the already announced line up of Ash Grunwald, Maddy Jane, Tilly Tjala Thomas, Rat Tamango, and Kangaroo Island locals, Charlotte Gilfillan and Sam Kempster. There will be camping available. Tickets and more information, sign up via www.newshootsmusicfestival.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/c50c57e5-3e0f-4e91-a805-ec8a41eb4c88.jpeg/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg