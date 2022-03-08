news, local-news,

The Kangaroo Island Council met with more than 25 Dauncey Street traders on March 8 to discuss the outcomes and details of the construction works for Stage 1 of the Town Centres Project. Sam Buchecker from the council's contractor Axion Projects provided a detailed explanation of the construction process, including the complexities of digging up sections of Dauncey Street. Mr Buchecker said they were finding issues that the contractors and the council were unaware of until construction works began. Mayor Michael Pengilly said Kingscote was an "old town" and offering up some surprises. "There are things underground that have not been sighted, but council has made a commitment to inform traders as soon as possible," he said. He also acknowledged consultations with traders could have been better. "There are always lessons for the council in how we can improve our consultation process - and we will," Mr Pengilly said. "From today's meeting, people have been given the maximum amount of information available at this stage." The council has scheduled a follow-up meeting with Dauncey Street traders next Tuesday at 5.30pm. The council and Axiom Projects assured traders that pedestrian access to businesses on both sides of Dauncey Street will be available during trading times throughout the construction phase. "We understand that businesses across Kangaroo Island have done it hard over the past three years following the bushfires and COVID-19," Mr Pengilly said. "We encourage everyone to shop local and support our local economy during the construction phase of this exciting development." Landowner and real estate agent Michael Barrett said the Town Centres Project was vital to reviving Kangaroo Island's economy, particularly in Kingscote. "The Town Centres upgrade will add value to properties in and around Kingscote by making it more appealing for tourists to come, stay longer and spend," Mr Barrett said. "Other considerations for this project is the cheaper fares from SeaLink for residents starting this month. "The cheaper fares will encourage more people to live here on the Island due to better access to mainland services." The council is developing communications for distribution through SeaLink to ensure tourists visiting the Island are aware that all businesses are open for business during construction. Lewis Middleton and Jess Helyar from Café Scrumptious said they are super excited about the Town Centres Project commencing. "Making Dauncey Street more appealing will bring in more customers," Mr Middleton said. Mr Pengilly said the council was committed to providing regular communication to traders on Dauncey Street. "It's a bit of short-term pain for long-term gain," he said. "We are meeting with Traders again next Tuesday evening, but in the meantime, we ask that traders contact Louise Custance from council with any issues, and she will work with Axiom Projects to address them. "We heard from traders today about design suggestions to improve safety, reduce dust and address storm water flow. "All of these issues have or will be addressed over the construction phase. "Council will work closely with all stakeholders before the Town Centres Project is rolled out to the other townships." Phase 1 of the Town Centres Project has been funded by the SA Government's Open Spaces and Places for People grant and the Commonwealth Drought Communities Program. Council has applied for funding for Phase 2 of the Town Centres Project through the Commonwealth's Building Better Regions Fund - Round 6. See: Work begins in Kingscote on KI 'Town Centre Project'

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/44d5167f-7f9d-48c3-8955-16166114e7e9.jpg/r0_41_1113_670_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Kangaroo Island Council meets with Dauncey Street traders