news, local-news,

This week we asked Mawson candidates about transport and what they would do to improve roads and road safety on KI? The biggest difference between Labor and Liberal around transport is the fact Labor will re-introduce the vehicle registration concession which will put more money into the pockets of Kangaroo Island people and businesses. After 16 years in opposition, the Liberal Party came to power in 2018 and punished the KI community by removing the 50 per cent concession which had, until then, been supported by both sides of politics. They effectively doubled the cost of registration and that pain was felt by everyone with a vehicle including individuals, farmers and businesses. I wasn't surprised when more than half the island's population signed two petitions I organised and Labor leader Peter Malinauskas was quick to write to all islanders to say a Labor government would reverse the cuts by reinstating the concession if we win the March 19 election. A Labor Government will build three overtaking lanes between Myponga and Cape Jervis. We will build an overpass at Aldinga where the Liberals want a roundabout and we will have four lanes all the way from Sellicks to Seaford to make it safer and easier to get from Kangaroo Island to Adelaide. We will continue with the scheme Labor introduced whereby the state government pays the Kangaroo Island council $2 million a year to look after council roads and we will ensure federal and state money already committed to KI roads is spent in a timely way. Vehicles, roads and internal combustion engines have disastrous side effects for animals, the environment and people. A 2018 study estimates four million mammals are killed every year, leaving about half-a-million orphans. Anyone visiting Kangaroo Island would be aware that a disproportionate number of these animals are killed on our roads each year. The Animal Justice Party (AJP) recognises that Australia needs a national shift away from road transport and toward other more environmentally-friendly modes, including all forms of rail and mass transit together with walking and cycling. Mass transit, whether urban or inter-city, must be designed with local conditions in mind and must be affordable, reliable, accessible and safe. We recognise the unique transport challenges faced by a rural and remote location by Kangaroo Island. In addition, there is an urgent need to rapidly decarbonise Australia's transport system. Powering vehicles with alternative energy sources such as hydrogen or electricity is a good start, but it is not enough to slow climate change or environmental destruction, or keep us within climate carbon budgets. This will require not only different vehicles, but also far fewer. Australia needs to permanently reduce harmful methods of travel and provide clean, affordable and accessible public transport options while building more wildlife-friendly infrastructure. As a driver of an electric vehicle, I can say many more charging stations are needed everywhere. It needs adequate maintenance as well, having seen the condition of some of the KI and regional ones. Councils need to get into EVs as well, ideal for rubbish trucks with regeneration from their stop-start work. Public transport is badly needed too - buses, trains, even ferries just like elsewhere in the world. We need to spend more on regional roads for safety and less on spaghetti junctions that save five minutes off a trip. It is the duty of every government, and organisation to take substantive action to solve the climate crisis. The SA government has an important and essential role to play in decarbonising high greenhouse gas emitting industries and activities and creating net zero emissions across all sectors. SA has extensive renewable energy resources that should be used to benefit all; we have both the opportunity and the responsibility to become a world leader in addressing the climate crisis. Clean energy technologies offer huge opportunities for job creation. Burning fossil fuels for energy is incompatible with a safe, stable climate and healthy environment. With more than 1300 kilometres of roads on KI and over 80 per cent of those unsealed, the last state budget included a $40 million commitment from federal and state governments to improve roads on the island for three years. There is also already a $560 million commitment to upgrade Main South Road and Victor Harbor Road. The Liberal government has spent $1.8 billion on regional roads in four years - compared with $384 million by the previous government in their last four years. Overtaking lanes at Penneshaw and Cape Jervis have been raised as priorities and these have been advocated for some time. Heavy vehicle access is also important for freight both to and from the Island, and across the Island. I am aware that the KI Council has identified key needs, including redesigning major intersections, replacing and improving signs, upgrading and sealing major tourist and freight roads and exploring alternative treatments for unsealed roads. Collaborative relationships and good communication between federal, state and local governments are a basic foundation for getting the best possible outcomes on roads. I will advocate strongly for ongoing road funding for the region. Every death and serious injury on our roads has wide-reaching and long-lasting consequences so we need to invest pro-actively in strategic upgrades and maintenance. Next week we ask: Infrastructure - what do you believe the priorities should be?

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tharvey/206634af-860b-4ae3-86aa-a537e0ef053a.jpg/r94_193_3127_1907_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Candidates running for the seat of Mawson in the state election asked about transport