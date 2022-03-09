news, local-news,

There will be something for everyone at this year's KI Fringe Festival at Eleanor Downs, with spectacular performances, roaming artists, a bigger and better Kids Corner and a selection of delicious outdoor food and bar options to tantalise your tastebuds. The festival line-up includes theatre by Betong and Buddies, magician Tom Weil, acrobat Hannah Cryle, comedian Kel Balnaves, and tunes by band The South Season. The Kids Corner will also offer fun kids workshops, facepainting, games, activities and entertainment for the whole family. So don't miss out, grab your tickets and head to The Shearing Shed, Eleanor Downs at 4pm on Saturday, March 26 for another Kangaroo Island Fringe Festival. Be quick as last year was a sell out! More at www.eleanordowns.com.au Bettong and Buddies follows Rufous, a young bettong realising his dream to become a violinist. On this hilarious journey, he encounters other creatures in the Australian bush, who teach him and the audience what it means to be a critical member of his ecosystem. Bettong and Buddies is full of surprises. Is that a real Owl sitting in that tree? What else might you see? Each new animal friend Rufous meets on his adventure gives him a gift which, when put together at the end, forms one very special surprise that will strike a chord! Betong and Buddies is brought to you by Dunnart Productions, a collective of environmentally-focused creative artists, who draw from professional practices in music, theatre for young audiences, improvisation, illustration, and wildlife biology. Other acts that will appeal to kids at this year's festival include award-winning mind reader and magician Tom Weil, as well as acrobat Hannah Cryle, who has performed around the world.

Kangaroo Island Fringe Festival coming to Eleanor Downs