Penneshaw and the eastern end of Kangaroo Island after many years now has a medical doctor offering services again. And the new doctor now has improved consultation facilities thanks to some generous donations and community work. The Penneshaw Community Health Rooms once housed medical, community nursing and allied health services, on a weekly basis. With budget restraints by SA Health, these services were discontinued in Penneshaw and centralised in Kingscote, a round trip of approximately 120km. Over a number of years, the Penneshaw CWA have advocated the need for the provision of a medical doctor for the Penneshaw area, by liaising with the Kangaroo Island Medical Clinic, Rural Doctors Association of SA, KI Health Service, and KI Council. "We have successfully been able to secure the services of a general practitioner, Dr. Alec Stolz who began consulting for one day a week in September 2021," progress association member Robyn Field said. The Penneshaw CWA and Penneshaw Progress Association and community volunteers have worked to clean, paint and refurbish the building so that services can be reinstated. The CWA, with the support of the progress association, was successful in its application for a $5000 grant through the Nutrien Ag Solutions Community Grants Program. In addition to this funding the Penneshaw CFS generously donated a further $1000 in support of the facilities. The grant money was used to provide air-conditioning for the Clinics Consulting Room and to provide disability access to the toilet, with a high-rise mobility toilet and grab rails. These improvements will meet the standards required by the commonwealth disability access legislation and provide comfort for the diverse number of users of the clinic. Members of Penneshaw CWA and PPA were present at the clinic on Friday, March 4 to thank Kingscote Nutrien Ag Solutions branch manager Todd Price for the generous donation.

Doctor service returns to Penneshaw, Kangaroo Island in improved rooms