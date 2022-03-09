news, local-news,

With a passion for digital marketing, tourism and hospitality, Blair Wickham is the founder of Wickham Marketing, Kangaroo Island. He sought independence and flexibility in his professional life. He quickly discovered that starting his own business could be the key to making that happen. This drive saw Mr Wickham sign up for the Business SA South Australian Young Entrepreneur Scheme (SAYES). Now he is encouraging others to sign up. Business SA executive director of employer solutions and programs, Jenny Briggs reminds us that 'SAYES' is all about saying yes. "We want South Australia's young entrepreneurs to give their business ideas a real go, especially those in the regions," Ms Briggs said. "This is the third year that we're able to offer the SAYES program to regional participants. There are so many amazing regional ideas and business owners, and they really benefit from a dedicated regional program. "We are calling for our next round of graduates for the 2022 SAYES regional program. Are you keen to join the likes of Blair in realising your dreams?" The "marketing guru" says he gained a lot of knowledge and resources from the program. "I found myself spread too thin a lot of the time, however with the support of my SAYES mentor, this all changed. I took the time to work smarter rather than harder," Mr Wickham said. "Producing my business plan during the six-month program gave me the confidence to take Wickham Marketing on a fast-growth journey. "I won best business plan at my SAYES graduation ceremony. It was a fantastic honour, and I know I couldn't have done it without the support of my mentor and the other graduates. "We all had such different business ideas but struggled with a lot of the same issues. "Getting started in business is nothing like what you expect it to be. But I am so proud of my SAYES journey and now being able to market Wickham Marketing and best support the needs of my clients." The Business SA SAYES regional program commences March 28, 2022 and will include 11 workshops in Adelaide over seven months. Successful applicants will have their travel expenses and accommodation requirements covered as part of the generous support from the Department for Innovation and Skills and Business SA. For more information: Business SA - SAYES - Regional (business-sa.com).

