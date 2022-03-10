news, local-news,

The producers of the homegrown bushfire documentary "January 3rd" are keen to make available the film for those who missed the screenings at Parndana and Kingscote. Sabrina Davis decided to make it available if people are interested but requires a minimum of 10 orders each round to make it worthwhile. "Once enough orders have been received we will get them produced and they will be available for free pickup at a central location," she said. People can now order the DVD on the humans of KI website: https://humansofkangarooisland.com/shop/ The film recaps the events of January 3, 2020 through the eyes of local Islanders and shares their recovery stories following this most tragic day for the KI community. The documentary also list the many donations and offers of support the KI community has received in the months since the disaster. See: Documentary film 'January 3rd' to screen in Kingscote

