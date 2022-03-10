news, local-news, gardening, kangaroo island, wicking bed, sustainable

The free "Starting Your Own Food Garden" workshop held at Junction recently proved popular with Islanders of all ages. The workshop was run by Janelle Robinson on the weekend of March 5-6 at The Junction, Kangaroo Island Community Centre at Kingscote. The workshop was facilitated by Janelle, who arrived on KI with her van two months ago, intending to stay only two weeks. She enjoyed the community so much, she stayed a little longer and decided to give something back with her gardening class. The workshop took place inside the Junction centre and adjoining community garden, and there was a focus on using free and recycled items to create productive gardens. The community garden has a "Grow Free Cart" providing plants, while the local Mitre10 also offered a generous discount on some items. "We had 20 enthusiastic learners of all ages over the two days, who attended the centre and adjoining community garden," she said. "Attendees learned the basics of setting up a garden for success, including design, layout, soil types, compost, irrigation, how to keep it free or affordable by using free or recycled materials and much more. "At the end of the session we made a small wicking bed garden in a styrene box and had some give-away punnets of plants to get people started." Tiffany, Lachie and little Emma Bell from Cygnet River enjoyed the course and the activities, including making wicking box we made from mainly free and recycled materials. "I really enjoyed how Janelle simplified the process of growing a veggie garden and explained each step in detail so it was less overwhelming," Tiffany said. "Creating the wicking bed at the end was a great activity that the kids enjoyed!' You can see more on the Facebook page, Kitchen Garden Community Sharing Workshops | Facebook Janelle wanted to have another workshop at Parndana before she heads back to the mainland later this month, but if not this time, then maybe next visit. An accomplished singer, she has also been singing at venues across the Island. "I was only coming for two weeks! I may come back at some point, it has been wonderful," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/d2ebfab2-b6e6-4aee-9c8f-bf8d72dd79b1.JPG/r0_157_4032_2435_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg