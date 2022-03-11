Australians want protection, not privatisation, of national parks

news, local-news,

Two landmark studies released recently clearly show that Australians want national parks protected, not privatised, according to the Nature Conservation Society of SA. National polling released last month highlights that Australia is a country full of national park lovers who favour nature protection over development. Specifically, the polling found: Nature Conservation Society of SA president, associate professor Patrick O'Connor said these sentiments applied to Kangaroo Island's parks as well. "This polling clearly shows that Australians want our parks protected," prof. O'Connor said. Private luxury accommodation, such as that planned by the Australian Walking Company's in Flinders Chase National Park, is not supported by the majority of Australians. "It may be too late to stop the Australian Walking Company's plans after the Marshall Government rammed through special regulations to allow the company to go ahead. "But whoever is elected next Saturday really needs to come back into step with the community on this issue and make sure development happens adjacent to, but not inside, the natural areas we are trying to protect." The second study of the economic contribution of South Australia's parks network from nature-based tourism provides, for the first time, an overarching picture of the direct value (primary parks revenue) and indirect value (secondary flow-on spending) of parks visitation to the South Australian economy. The contribution is enormous, with a total conservative estimate of $374.2 million, made up of a direct contribution of $15.42 million and $358.8 million in indirect flow-on to regional economies. The Kangaroo Island region receives by far the largest share of this economic benefit, boasting almost three times as much value as the Eyre and Far West Region, the next highest area. The largest contributor park in the region is Flinders Chase National Park, which contributes $89 million (53 per cent of the region's total). "This second study confirms how important untouched nature is for visitors and the enormous benefit it brings to the economy, particularly of Kangaroo Island," prof. O'Connor said. Flinders Chase National Park is the jewel in the crown, and its unspoilt nature is what people come to see. "Taken together, these two studies send a really clear message - our parks need to protected, and it's in our economic interest to do that. Development can happen adjacent to parks and the economic benefit is still realised, without any harm being done to nature. "Once we start to allow the clearance of native vegetation for buildings and tracks -vegetation that is providing habitat for wildlife - we lose the wildness of the area and, if it's luxury accommodation, we also lose the access to that area for most Australians." The Australian Walking Company's plans for Flinders Chase National Park include private luxury accommodation for their clients to walk the rebuilt Wilderness Trail. Similar six-day walks in Tasmania cost over $4,000 per person.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/5eceafc8-7dca-45b7-89e7-3487e4c90ee6.jpg/r0_52_1017_627_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Australians want protection, not privatisation, of national parks