Ozone Social Club hands over donation to Hope Cottage Museum

The Ozone Social Club handed over $600 to the Hope Cottage Museum to assist with the ongoing costs of operating the Kingcote attraction. Museum treasurer Roger Cass said the funds would be helpful to offset bills such as utilities because the museum had no income when it closed in January due to COVID restrictions. The museum was also closed for 12 months in 2020 due to COVID, but is a popular attraction for visitors. Families tend to visit over the summer holidays, while currently there was influx of grey nomads, Roger said. The museum is open 9am to 4pm on Mondays and 1pm to 4pm on other weekdays. The social club funds meanwhile come from the club's raffles and fundraising activities at its weekly gathering in the front bar of the Ozone Hotel. New club members were welcome every Friday night at 6pm where there is a membership draw and the spinning of a prize wheel. The social club also donating $600 to the Kangaroo Island RSL sub-branch, every year selecting different recipients for its fundraising.

