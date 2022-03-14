news, local-news,

The Western Kangaroo Island Lions Club in Parndana has been busy in the past couple of months catering at various events. Club volunteers will be busy again this week helping to cater the annual KI Black Dog ride on Sunday, March 20. The catering arm of the club is run by a very small group of Lions members assisted by a number of community volunteers, who offer their time freely, which is much appreciated. The club consists of a small group of 11 Lions members. The fundraising arm of the club, allows us to make donations to national organisations sponsored by Lions Australia such as The Lions Prostrate Cancer Research and Treatment Project, Lions Foodbank Hunger Appeal, Royal Flying Doctors Services, Anglicare SA, Seeing Eye Dogs - Vision Australia. We also support a number of local not-for-profit groups and individuals that are doing it a bit tough. The club is made up of Lyn Cane (chairperson), Sue Florance (treasurer), Peter Tremaine (secretary), Lynne O'Toole, Mervyn and Marilyn Tremaine, Helen Sheridan, Gloria and Vic Haese, Viv Hammat and Alicia Cooper. At times we find ourselves struggling, particularly with the catering and recycling activities of the club, however with the generous support of a number of Lions helpers we have enjoyed a very successful year. We are constantly striving to build the capacity of the club to secure its long-term future and invite anyone out there to contact us if they are interested in helping us to continue to build the capacity of the club into the future. We welcomed Viv Hammat into the club back in August 2021 and he has offered her services in many ways. Viv didn't take long to make her mark on the club, taking on the role of raffle coordinator, boosting fundraising efforts. Lynne O'toole has also recently taken on the role of Lions Mint coordinator, distributing our mints across the Island. We would like to thank the following businesses for their generous support by offering prizes that have been used for fundraising raffles. We thank Brenton and Varity Davis - Ki Outdoor Action, Tony and Sandy Coppins - Kangaroo Island Ocean Safari, Mandy from Seaside Beauty, Julie and Peter Ingram - Ingram's Home Hardware and Lorri's Web. These businesses have contributed enormously to our fundraising efforts this year. Thanks also must go to Jenny & Michael Boyd from Parndana Bakery Café Groceries, Jenny from the Lighthouse Café, Drakes, Sealink Kangaroo Island, Kangaroo Island Freight Service, Lady Bug Pest Control, Fryars Eggs, Greg Baldwin, Ki Test and Tag, Fleurieu Regional Waste Authority and Turner Fuel for donating gas supplies for our catering events. All of these businesses offer their continued support throughout the year enabling us to raise funds that we channel back to support the various organisations, clubs and individuals in need. We would also like to thank our wonderful volunteers that help us fill the monthly roster for Odd Shop at Parndana. Their assistance allows us to open our recycling shop four to five days a week from Tuesday to Friday. Recently we have been lucky enough to have secured the help of Roberta Esquincalha, also known as the "smiling lollipop traffic controller". Roberta opens the shop on Saturdays for us when she can. Late last year, three long-term elders of the club retired. This left a huge gap in our capacity to keep operating however, we now feel that we are on the road to recovery, embracing the kind assistance from this caring community. Everyone loves a donut would you agree? We are pleased to say we can still offer these delicious delights at some of our catering events, thanks to Simon Brand and June Rasmussen. These guys stepped up to take on this important specialty cooking role. Events attended this year are many. Our next planned event will be a barbcue at Gosse for the The Black Dog Ride being held on Sunday, March 20. All funds raised will be donated back to the institute to assist their researching efforts into the early detection, prevention and treatment of common mental health disorders. Then we start all over again commencing in November when we cater for the Parndana Show. Past events we have catered for in this financial year include: All in all, we feel that we have had a very successful year, in very challenging times. With the loss of valuable club members and the challenges of running a retail store in COVID times, we have coped very well, thanks to the wonderful support we receive from the Kangaroo Island community. Thank you everyone. - Lion Sue Florance and Lion Viv Hammat

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/41a4c90f-1e09-49d2-9536-e84e91501bde_rotated_180.JPEG/r788_901_4032_2734_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Busy times for Western Kangaroo Island Lions Club in Parndana