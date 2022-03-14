sport, local-sport,

The Kangaroo Island Cricket Association senior preliminary final was played at the Western Districts sportsground on Saturday, March 12. MacGillivray defeated Western Districts on an unusually hot day at Gosse with the oval in an absolute spectacle. Western Districts batted first, Ben Davis the opening batter making 61 and lasting all the game until he was the last wicket bowled by Trae Lovering and caught and they were all out 10/111. Daniel Blythe scored 17 and was the only other Districts batter to score double figures. Rhys Bullard was 4/6 off 10 overs, Blair Wickham 2/33, Jackson Lockett 1/28 and Trae Lovering 1/11 off 41.5 overs. MacGillivray batted strongly and reached the target 4/116 in 33 overs. Top scorers Damon Weatherspoon 32 and Ian Bolto, not out, 32 runs. Nick Berry 22. Keenan Hammat 2/11 Riley Boyle 1/33 and Tim Larcombe 1/17. MacGillivray will now face Parndana in the Grand Final to be played on the MCG on this Saturday, March 19. Should be a thriller and welcome to all onlookers, come and support your team. - Maggie Patterson The junior cricket preliminary final was played at Gosse on Saturday between MacGillivray and Parndana. MacGillivray losing in a close game against Kingscote the week before allowing them to have a second chance and Parndana beating Wisanger in the knock out to play again. Parndana winning the toss and putting MacGillivray in to bat. MacGillivray coming in to play with two of their stronger players out, knowing it was going to be a tough task. Baker boys opening batting together. Charlie starting strong the front foot with quick boundaries. Rory out early with some smart bowling from Parndana openers. Two more quick wickets falling putting MacGillivray in a tough position. Charlie Baker retiring. MacGillivray middle order holding on strong despite tight bowling. Riley Macauley with a heroic innings retiring for the first time ever for MacGillivray. Runs coming slow all innings but a little cameo from MacGillivray bottom order got them to a score of 92 off 33 overs. Parndana bowling and fielding very strong all innings. Parndana opening batsmen starting strong with quick boundaries right from the get go. Eli Kuchel very strong with the bat retiring very quick for Parndana. MacGillivray bowling was very tight putting pressure on Parndana early. Ryan Stoeckel having to step up and open bowling for first time ever, getting a very important wicket early. Parndana pushing hard to get those runs but MacGillivray always having an answer. Riley Macauley the star again for MacGillivray with three wickets. Isaac Bowden hitting boundaries everywhere getting Parndana back in the game. A quick drinks break had MacGillivray still needing four wickets to win with not many runs to get. Parndana younger batsmen trying their hearts out to get the runs but MacGillivray younger bowlers stepped up and got the job done with Parndana all out with only five runs to get them victory. Amazing performance from both teams but MacGillivray too strong in the end. MacGillivray's composure to defend a low score was outstanding and their attitude was very positive all day. - Georgia Weatherspoon Coach

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/88ca798d-68b3-4599-8dd2-c0b1d6a9e247.jpg/r0_20_1200_698_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg