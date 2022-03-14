news, local-news,

Logistics company T-Ports is continuing its consultation with the community on its proposal to ship timber products through and out of Kingscote wharf. See: T-Ports hosts public consultation on Kingscote timber export plans on Kangaroo Island T-Ports chief executive Kieran Carvill said the company was liaising with stakeholders on an ongoing basis. "We intend to visit the Island again in coming weeks to undertake more individual discussions," he said. There was no specific timeframe of when the development application goes to the council, but it was expected to be in the next two to three months. "This is a step-by-step process," he said. "Firstly, we await feedback on any conditions from Kangaroo Island Council on our lease application for the stockyard site. "If this application is approved, then we would include stakeholder feedback into our planning before lodging the DA." Mr Carvill said the consultation process was ongoing. "Ultimately, we want to provide a solution for the economically efficient removal of timber assets, while minimising the impact on local stakeholders, the environment and tourism," he said. "We believe it is in everyone's interest to try and avoid another large-scale bushfire, or the forests being burnt in-situ. "We have been made aware of some concerns from residents and will work to address these, however, nothing is definitive yet. "We will look to include mitigation measures to address these concerns when we move to the next stage of planning prior to lodging a development application." Some of the measures under consideration include: "We've engaged with ecological, acoustic and air quality consultants for this proposed development and their findings show that the operations should not lead to adverse environmental impacts," Mr Carvill said. "We will continue to work in partnership with local communities and stakeholders." Clr David Mepham said only about 20 per cent of submissions to the council so far supported the proposed lease to T-Ports. Mr Mepham also said a letter from Member of Mawson, Leon Bignell had also been submitted to the council raising concerns about the impact of the proposal. A second letter with 30 or more signatures opposed to the trucking of timber products through Kingscote was also being sent to the state premier, he said. The state government meanwhile it announced it was giving company SA Pine $1.36 million to process timber, some from KI. See: Company SA Pine gets $1.36 million in government funds

