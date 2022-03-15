coronavirus,

The Kangaroo Island COVID-19 vaccination clinic is back on at the Town Hall in Kingscote. From Monday, March 14, COVID-19 vaccinations will continue at the Kingscote Town Hall clinic for all Islanders aged 5 and over. Please book for your child's second dose, or adult booster shot via: https://healthengine.com.au/.../kangaroo-island.../s85106 Or call the booking number 0468 576 150, any day, 8am to 4pm. And from Tuesday, March 15, COVID-19 testing and Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) collection will now occur via the Kangaroo Island Health Service (KIHS), 3 - 7 Esplanade, Kingscote, on weekdays from 9am to 11am. This comes at COVID numbers in NSW climbed back over 10,000 daily cases. NSW hospitalisation numbers are also up with 1005 patients being cared. Known as BA. 2, the new version of the virus is a descendant of the omicron variant responsible for huge surges of COVID-19 around the globe.

