KI ocean swimmer Shane finally crosses 'The Passage'

Kangaroo Island's own ocean swimmer Shane Sanigar finally completed his epic mission of crossing The Passage between Penneshaw and the mainland on the weekend. Not satisfied with just doing it one way across, upon reaching Cape Jervis on the mainland on Sunday afternoon, March 13, he turned around and swam back to Penneshaw. Shane and his support boat supplied by the experienced, local Turner family left Penneshaw in the dark at 6am. Reaching Cuttlefish Bay just after 7am, he hopped into his special shark cage alongside the boat and started his swim. "We left at the crack of dawn, the day was amazing and the tides, wind etc all fell into place to allow me to get there and back in exactly 10 hours," Shane said. The swim back was heavily tide-assisted, pushing him home all the way to the beach Penneshaw. This made it a round trip of 33 kilometres, almost the exact length of the English Channel, which he has also previously swum when living in the UK. Shane believes this is the first time for a solo, non-stop, round-trip crossing of The Passage. A group of four Victorians and a South Australian did swim the crossing back in April 2021, but in a relay of one-hour stints. See: Channel Hoppers challenged in Backstairs Passage swim to Kangaroo Island He has been attempting the swim for the last three years, failing in two previous swims due to unfavorable weather and in his last attempt in 2019 a large great white shark. The 4-metre shark that buzzed him and then swimming partner Jakob Zeman only a couple of kilometres from the finishing point. ending that effort. See: Great white shark halts Backstairs Passage swim Shane then made the call to swim in a cage, with materials donated by the local Mitre10 and built by friends. Then came the bushfire disaster and COVID further halting his swim attempt. But this March long-weekend, all the conditions including the all-important tides, all lined up. Plus he had secured the services of experienced locals Larry Turner from Emu Ridge Eucalyptus, his nephew Bill Turner and his large 38-foot former crayfish boat. Their experience and vessel gave him the confidence to do all the final training, including a seven-hour "warm-up" swim. "Massive thanks to both Bill and Larry Turner who took me (across), I couldn't of done it without them, they made the day pass without any issues," Shane said. "Another shout out to Luke Green and Dave Clarke who helped build the cage, along with Greg Watkins for his continued support through the last few years in trying to make this happen." Bill, who operates Kangaroo Island Boat Hire, said it was massive effort and Shane even went the extra distance adding a few kilometres back to Pennshaw instead of the shortest point at Cuttlefish Bay. For the record, there were no sharks this time, just seven or eight dolphins. Just like his previous attempts, Shane is again raising funds for the Cancer Council and its "Do It For Cancer" program. It's not too late to donate at https://www.doitforcancer.com.au/fundraisers/shanesanigar/backstairs-passage-2-way-swim

