news, local-news, sailing, kangaroo island, boats

Five Pacers and an Arrow catamaran took to the beautiful waters of Nepean Bay in front of the Kangaroo Island Yacht Club on Saturday, March 12. Linc and Adam Wilson had their sailboards out but did not race. 'Twas a most pleasant day with a light Nor Easterly of up to 12 knots if lucky. Two oldies, Richard Ley 73, Wayne Loechel 74, and a slightly younger and fitter fellow, Daniel Pledge, each chose to sail a Pacer along with all their mates. Arlen Pledge and Liam Ness took out Pacer 4 while Huon Ley and Jack Anderson sailed Pacer 5. Ruth Loechel was out on Arrow cat Alie 8. Steve Gregor with Graham Langford, dragged off the beach as crew, had Viking out as rescue/committee boat. They were too late to offer any assistance to Wayne, who'd ditched before the start, going over to windward. How does one do that on such a calm day? He's still trying to figure that out. Lynette Ley, up in the bridge keeping alert eyes on proceedings, said of Wayne, "It was like watching a novice rider on a wild horse". Wayne's language would have made a sheep farmer blush. The oldies got off to a good start with Richard in Pacer 2 first across the line and Wayne in Pacer 6 second, by good luck rather than design. Huon and Jack third to cross, then Ruth, Daniel in Pacer 1, and Arlen and Liam . At the windward mark chaos reigned supreme. Huon had to tack to make the mark, Wayne had made the mark but touched the buoy so had to do a penalty 360. Again accomplished by luck rather than design at the same time avoiding collision with Huon and keeping the beastly thing upright. Daniel thought he was about to make the big break and get into 2nd place when suddenly he sees Arlen with big, startled possum eyes right in front expecting to be rammed. Daniel avoided a collision by ditching. Arlen, being the devoted son, hung around to ensure Dad was okay. Dad was fine. A bit wet. He sent them on their way with the words, "You owe me a carton of beer...when you're of age." The second time those four boats made it to the windward mark Chaos was again waiting for them. Apart from Richard, whose only mistake was to slip in his boat, and Ruth who still had centre board trouble, mistakes were made all round. The race then became three separate races. Ruth and Richard against the clock, they were so far ahead. Huon and Wayne about a few minutes back, then Arlen and Daniel a bit further back. First time around the Home buoy and in first position was Ruth, as one would expect being a catamaran, then Richard, Huon, Wayne, Arlen then Daniel. Third time around the positions were the same but Wayne managed to get ahead of Huon by only 23 seconds and Daniel ahead of Arlen. Fourth and last time around the home buoy it was Ruth gaining line honours and siren then Richard first Pacer and siren. Wayne managed to crawl past Huon and Jack into third place. Alas Huon who'd have been fourth had to pull out a bit early as Jack had to go to work. Daniel too had managed to get ahead of Arlen and Liam Richard Ley asked for an extra triangle to be added to the course. Why would one do that unless it was to rub salt into the wound, 'cause he was so far out in front. After the race Linc and Adam gave Huon and Arlen a go at the sailboards. Some have said sailing is a pleasant leisurely sport where one does not get much exercise. Not so. Try pulling on a main and jib sheet and have feet under the foot straps leaning out parallel to the water. Then there's the bit about getting boats on and off the water. Plenty of exercise. Just ask the old fellas. Muscles from head to toe letting the old bods know, "We're still here!" - Wayne Loechel

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/7ee6ef47-396f-44c3-8caa-efc1f889acdb.jpeg/r0_751_1080_1361_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

High seas drama on a calm day sailing at Kangaroo Island Yacht Club