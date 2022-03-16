news, local-news,

There will be something for everyone at this year's Kangaroo Island Fringe Festival at Eleanor Downs, with spectacular performances, roaming artists, a bigger and better Kids Corner and a selection of delicious outdoor food and bar options to tantalise your tastebuds. The festival line-up includes theatre by Betong and Buddies, magician Tom Weil, comedian Kel Balnaves, and tunes by band The South Season. Acrobat Hannah Cryle has unfortunately had to pull out on short notice. The Kids Corner will also offer fun kids workshops, facepainting, games, activities and entertainment for the whole family. So don't miss out, grab your tickets and head to The Shearing Shed, Eleanor Downs at 4pm on Saturday, March 26 for another Kangaroo Island Fringe Festival. Be quick as last year was a sell out! More at www.eleanordowns.com.au Headlining the KI Fringe Festival at the Eleanor Downs shed will be the boys from The South Season. David Lane, Michael O'Flaherty, Harry Baulderstone, David Drummond and Keith McGloin are locals of Adelaide, South Australia. The South Season play a combination of folk, country and blues across Australia. You should expect to hear rich four-part harmonies and influences from artists who have covered Johnny and Bob (think Jimi Hendrix, The Byrds, and Crosby, Stills and Nash). Also appearing will be comedian Kel Balnaves, who is a skilled MC, performer and headline comedian touring throughout Australia and was a regular guest comedian onboard P&O Cruise ships. Then there will be magician and award-winning mind reader Tom Weil. Come with an open mind and witness Tom's ability to read thoughts and predict the impossible. Honestly. Your subconscious speaks louder than you think.

Kangaroo Island Fringe Festival 2022 promises to be full of fun, harmonies