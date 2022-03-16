news, local-news,

Fidel and Sarah from Fidel's Music Academy have for the past ninth months worked on a series fostering homegrown musical talent. It's all thanks to non-profit organisation Home Grown Tunes, which is getting ordinary Islanders exploring their hidden musical talents. "We really hope this and some of the other projects we have going on will mean that more music will take root on the Island and start to grow," Fidel said. It all culminates with a public performance at a real-life gig. Fidel and Sarah are putting on a final show for the latest participants on 3pm Sunday, March 27 at the KI Brewery with an 80s/90s "Like a Version" theme. "Like a Version" is a community event, supported by a grant from the Australia Council for the Arts. "It's been amazing to watch people coming out of their shells and growing as musicians," Fidel said. "There is a budding of a supportive little tight-knit community. The first show was around the time of Dipper's death and it was really lovely to see people rally together." The shows have been made possible thanks to backing of the community and local entities such as the KI Brewery, the KI Council, Dudley Winery and The Junction.

