This week in the final week before the state election, we asked Mawson candidates about how the state and community should be tackling climate change? South Australians have done an amazing job in converting to renewable energy since the turn of the century. I remember when Labor won office in 2002 there wasn't a single wind farm in SA. A couple of years later 23 turbines were constructed at Starfish Hill and it set off more than a decade of wind farm openings. At the same time, we offered incentives for people to install solar power systems on their homes and businesses to the point where we soon led Australia and much of the world with our renewable energy use. Labor's hydrogen power plant will create jobs, lower power bills and further reduce emissions. As an island and as a state we also need to watch fuel loads to minimise the risk of more catastrophic bushfires. We also need to ensure our firefighters have the right resources and training. We must support the Country Fire Service volunteers and the farmers in their farm firefighting units. Labor will provide $2 million to assist farmers so they can afford the cost of setting up and maintaining their farm fire-fighting units. The environment is at the heart of what I and the Animal Justice Party stand for. We see this as the biggest challenge facing the world (and our region) right now. Animal agriculture is responsible for over 15 per cent of all global greenhouse emissions. The Animal Justice Party believes that we owe it to future generations to urgently address the climate crisis. We will work with the agriculture industry to reduce the number of animals kept as stock and help farmers transition to food crops or other beneficial plant-based products. The Animal Justice Party sees plant-based agriculture as a huge opportunity for the Australian economy. The plant-based meat sector is projected to be worth $3 billion by 2030, providing 6,000 full-time jobs and demand for plant-based products continues to rise. Australia currently uses over 10 times as much land for grazing as it does for growing crops, so even converting a small proportion of this land to more sustainable uses would have a massive impact. Much of the remaining grazing pasture could be rewilded, promoting carbon capture and biodiversity. The Greens can get on with taking climate action, because we don't take donations from coal and gas corporations. Our fully-costed climate action plan will create hundreds of thousands of jobs, bring electricity costs down, and drive our economy into the future. Instead of the current government's covert promotion of fossil fuels, the SA Greens will address climate change by: Making SA the energy super power of Australia, by investing $8.7 billion over four years into renewables and storage. This will create 9,600 jobs a year in installation and maintenance, of which $2 billion will provide free solar and storage for 200,000 renters and low-income households. In addition, the SA Greens Conservation Jobs Plan and dedicated Indigenous Ranger Program would create almost 3000 new jobs while restoring our bushfire-ravaged landscapes with an immediate focus on the recognised National Biodiversity Hotspots of Kangaroo Island and the Mount Lofty Ranges, provide new training opportunities and deliver environmental benefits for all South Australians. We would remove barriers to electric vehicle ownership such as waiving stamp duty, providing a $10,000 purchase rebate, building a fast-charging station in every town in South Australia and opposing the Marshall government's electric vehicle tax. Local manufacturing will be boosted by investing in 1000 new electric Metro buses and investigating hydrogen fuel cell technology for the train network. The SA Greens will encourage a CO2 reducing and health promoting cycling revolution by expanding off-road infrastructure such as bicycle paths, providing incentives to local councils for safer riding and secure public bike storage and fitting buses with bike racks. The two key planks of climate change action remain emissions reduction and adaptation. South Australia has had a goal for some time to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 - and in 2020 announced a 2030 goal of a 50 per cent reduction on 2005 emissions levels. SA's Climate Change Action Plan can be viewed at www.environment.sa.gov.au/topics/climate-change/climate-change-action-plan-2021-2025 SA leads the country in the uptake of renewable energy, with the contribution of renewables regularly hitting or exceeding 100 per cent of SA's energy needs and consistently achieving over 60 per cent. The interconnector with NSW will allow us to produce even more renewable energy by addressing network constraints. Transport emissions made up 28 per cent of our 2019 emissions. There is an Electric Vehicle Action Plan (www.renewablessa.sa.gov.au/electric-vehicles) with electric vehicle incentives, plus the RAA is receiving funding for a statewide rapid charging network. When combined, agriculture and land use, land use change and forestry contributed 8 per cent of SA's 2019 recorded emissions (24 per cent - 16 per cent). The KI Landscape Board's plan recognises the challenges presented by the changing climate, committing to working with the community on strategies - and there was an informative presentation at the recent AgKI Conference. We need to continue to support these types of actions at an appropriate scale. South Australia goes to the polls this Saturday, March 19, so don't forget to vote!

The Islander profiles the four candidates running for the seat of Mawson in the state election