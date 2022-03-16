news, local-news, Reusably, recycling, news, kangaroo island, coffee, dining, technology

Each year, millions of disposable cups and containers end up in landfill or pollute our environment. With the Reusably app - developed by an Adelaide team and members of the Kangaroo Island community - you can reduce your waste footprint and track your individual or combined community impact, all in a convenient and cost-effective way. Participating cafes on KI now have special Reusably coffee cups that are given out to those signed up to the app and who then return those cups for reuse. Reusably has partnered with KI Business and Brand Alliance, KICE schools and the KI Business Hub with the aim to bring an end to single-use packaging. Reusably launches in Kingscote this Saturday, March 19. Come along and enjoy a free coffee on the group from one of the participating Kingscote cafés Amanda's Takeaway, Cactus, Lighthouse Café, Rabbit Warren and Café Scrumptious, or at Emu Ridge Cafe at MacGillivray. You'll also receive two weeks free subscription to the network. Reusably recycling app founder Mary Kelly said the program would continuing to expand across the Island, so keep an eye out on our socials for more updates. To redeem your free coffee, cut out the voucher found in this week's edition of The Islander then download and subscribe to the Reusably App using the code. Vouchers only redeemable Saturday, March 19. Tap your phone at the counter and enjoy your coffee in the Reusably cup, supplied. When you have finished the delicious brew, simply return the cup to any of the cafés that are part of Reusably across KI. It will be washed to meet safety standards and used again, and again, and again. Clean. Simple. Safe. Eco-friendly. "Helping you to keep the Island pristine and reducing the waste going off Island to landfill," Mary said. Visit reusably.com.au or check out doitreusably on Instragram for more info.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/5026da9b-33f8-482c-a077-70a8f98dddf6.jpg/r0_709_3024_2418_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg