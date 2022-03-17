news, local-news,

The second sign highlighting the lives of Kangaroo Island's shorebirds has gone up at Kingscote, thanks to collaborative effort coordinated by BirdLife Australia. The new sign near the bird hide at Reeves Point replaces the previous sign that went missing after its frame fell apart. Another bird awareness sign was recently erected at the ocean pool by BirdLife voluteers. See: Beach-nesting bird signs going up at Kingscote The Reeves Point sign lists five migratory bird species found at the location that can be spotted from the bird hide on the point. It urges people and their dogs not to disturb these birds as they build up energy for the annual migration to the Northern Hemisphere. BirdLife volunteer John Blumson said the sign was already being noticed by volunteers. "Two people were spotting birds with binoculars on the spit and then moved to the bird hide," he said. "We approached them and requested they to view the new sign. "They were two first-time NSW visitors to KI for the March long weekend. After a session of birdwatching at Reeves Point they gave the new sign the thumbs up. "They stated in NSW they were now protecting bird breeding beaches. Vehicle users, dog owners, local community and Government are all working together to protect bird habitats. "Bushfires and floods have also had a devastating effect on wildlife in NSW they said." The Landscape Board KI, with the assistance of the KI Council, secured federal government funding for both signs. Big Quince Print in Kingscote printed the signs and the Kingscote Men's Shed built a new frames for the Reeves Point sign.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/ea41bd8e-45a6-47c5-9b7d-3b5d27d15241_rotated_180.JPG/r0_59_640_421_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg