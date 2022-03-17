news, local-news, bushfire, rebuild, kangaroo island, roo lagoon, wood turning, craftsman, woodwork

Jonny Gloyne has worked hard in the two years since the January 3 bushfires to rebuild his life and business. Now he is now ready to officially reopen the Roo Lagoon Homestead and wood turning gallery. Everyone is invited to the opening at 2pm on Saturday, April 9. It will attended by mayor Michael Pengilly and Vickie Chapman and there may even be a ribbon to cut. Jonny set to work almost immediately after the fires swept through. See: Jonny Gloyne starts rebuilding Roo Lagoon with a little help This was however not his first experience with the fires as the building housing his Australian Red Gum Gallery and workshop burned down in 2014. "Yes so this homestead number 2 and gallery number 3," he said. On the afternoon of January 3, 2020 he "bailed" to the nearby Western Districts oval. "I had no idea of how much a monster it was until it was on top of me," he said. He returned the next morning to find the historic homestead and newly rebuild gallery burned to the ground, but fortunately his own house on the property survived largely unscathed. As part of this latest rebuild he has installed an even bigger, 100,000-litre rainwater tank with its own generator and fire-fighting pump so he can stay and defend his buildings. Since reopening, he spends a fair bit of time explaining to visitors what happened with past and most recent fires. Jonny said and other west end residents were frustrated with the approach by authorities in defending against fires and getting to fire outbreaks early. "I'd like to a system where local knowledge is considered a little more in the equation," he said. "That's what went wrong last time. "We need to get confidence back in the community. People need to know their voices are being considered as part of operations. "The big boys in Adelaide have got no idea." Jonnny with the help of friends and some generous donations has totally rebuilt the Roo Lagoon property himself. He finished the homestead building last last year and it has been open to guests since about January, able to sleep up to 12 guests at a time. And now he has finished the Australian Red Gum Gallery and also filled it with his handmade salt and pepper grinders, clocks, bowls, barometers, cheese and bread boards and more. You can check it out at: http://australianredgumgallery.com.au/ His workshop is fully functional with a new lathe donated by family friend Jim Boucaut, whose raised funds to purchase a replacement. He mills his own timber with a mill that was donated after a GoFundMe page was set up and has secured local red gum, swamp gum and cap gum timber. Some of the timber has come from fire damaged trees at Hanson Bay and other locations impacted on by the fires. He started woodturning in the year 2000 but like many Islanders is multi-skilled, also licensed as a wool classer. "You know, you have to do what you can to get by on this Island." Part of the rebuild as been a new car port between the gallery and homestead where he can work on his other passion, classic Holden cars. He has already secured another Holden utility to replace his beloved HG ute that was destroyed in the fires but that still sits out the front. It needs a lot of work and he will putting in an engine and working on it in the months and years ahead.

