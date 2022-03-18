news, local-news, birds, birdwatching, nature, wildlife, climate change

Eight of Kangaroo Island's endemic birds, found nowhere else, have now been added to the list of Australia's threatened species. Kangaroo Island is a haven for threatened species of birds, some of which occur nowhere else in the world. Free from the ravages of foxes and rabbits, it is home to a unique variety of birds. Accordingly, it has been declared a Key Biodiversity Area. But not all is well in this idyll, and reflecting this, eight of Kangaroo Island's special birds have been recently added to Australia's list of threatened species. The "Black Summer" bushfires, which burnt an unprecedented 24 million hectares across eastern and southern Australia did not spare Kangaroo Island, with flames blackening nearly half of its spectacular landscape. In the process, it razed some of the Island's most important habitats that were home to the island's most special birds. Although were some areas remained unburnt, many of these crucial refuges - so vital for the survival of the birds - are scattered across the landscape, isolated from other unburnt patches. And the lack of vegetation linking different patches means that many birds are unable to disperse between these refuge areas. Species with small home ranges or those which are capable of only short bursts of flight may be particularly vulnerable for years to come. "The real concern is for the small bush birds which don't move far in the landscape and whose populations have been severely fragmented," said Caroline Paterson, BirdLife Australia's Kangaroo Island Bushfire Recovery Officer. "With only small pockets of unburnt areas in the west of the island and few corridors left between them, dispersal between these refuges or into recovering habitats is unlikely." Even before the fires, Kangaroo Island's birds were under pressure from changing land use, increasing tourism and development, inappropriate fire regimes and fragmentation of habitat. Against this background, it's no surprise that eight of Kangaroo Island's endemic birds were added to the list of Australia's threatened species. Since February 2020, before the smoke had even cleared, Birdlife Australia, together with the Department for Environment and Water, has been monitoring birds in the fire scar and across the Island. BirdLife Australia has now established nearly 100 survey sites across Kangaroo Island with the hope of engaging community to help monitor these birds. The results of these ongoing surveys will support conservation planning and actions by providing us with a better understanding of the status and distribution of Kangaroo Island's birds. This will, in turn, inform appropriate land management and species conservation priorities into the future. "By looking at changes over time, we can use this information to influence conservation actions and land management decisions to help populations recover," Caroline said. "But as funding for fire recovery dries up, we increasingly need the community's help to record data in the years to come." If you'd like to take part in these bird surveys on Kangaroo Island, please contact Caroline. Click here to read a preliminary report of the effects of the Black Summer bushfires on Kangaroo Island's endemic birds.

Kangaroo Island endemic birds listed as threatened | BirdLife Australia