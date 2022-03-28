news, local-news,

The Loechel family for 20 years has continued the tradition of raising and lowering the flag at the monument on the hill above Reeves Point on Kangaroo Island. It all started back in about 2001 when the scout troop in Kingscote, including then 9-year-old David Loechel, started putting up a flag on the hill. Well-known rock lobster fisherman Nigel Buick had donated a spar so the scouts had something proper from which to fly the flag. When the young scouts' interest waned after a couple of years, David's mum Maria, then took over as they wanted to keep the tradition going. They lived just across the field on Seaview Road, also known as "German Row", and so were ideally placed to raise and lower the flag every day. Then about 10 years ago the stone monument on the hill was built recognising the first settler's ships and included the new artistic flag pole. "The spar became rotten and could not be used, so a grant was applied for and received and the new replacement had to be something artistic," Wayne said. Wayne and Maria often shared the duties over the years, until Maria passed away on June 23, 2021. He does now have an alternate flag raiser in the form of fellow Kingscote resident Neeltje Ogilvie, who does the raising and lowering when he is away. She in turn has back up from Mike Kleinig and Michael Barrett, so it's "a bit of a community effort". Wayne was born on the mainland at Mt Pleasant and his father moved to Kingscote in 1961 to take over the Davis Brothers, Alan and Ralph's Bakery. Wayne served in the Royal Australian Navy, which included a 2.5 year stint on the HMAS Melbourne as aircraft handler. When he finished at the navy, he moved to Kangaroo Island in 1974 to work at the bakery on Dauncey Street. Wayne took over the bakery with his business partner John Harris in 1979 becoming the production line manager. He did several baking courses over the years including at East Sydney Tech, before himself retiring in 2012. It was during his time working the odd hours at the bakery that Maria often did the flagpole duties. "I worked in the bakehouse and wasn't able to do it all the time so Maria often did it during those years," he said. She often had the dog, cat and gander following her along, all of them being swooped by the magpies. Wayne still enjoys the flag raising duties after all these years and the hill at Reeves Point is a special place, especially on a calm morning as the sun rises on the horizon. "I was told I had to exercise after having a heart attack in 2007, so walking half an hour every day is important," he said. "I also just like seeing our national flag up there." On special days, such as Remembrance Day, ANZAC Day, Easter, Christmas and the Queen's Birthday he has a special, four-times-larger-than-normal flag. He raises the flag every morning between sunrise and 8am and then lowers it around sunset time. If it's very windy - over 20knots - he prefers not to raise the flag as it just gets damaged. The council did give him a certificate of appreciation for his flag raising after about 13 years, but Maria was not interested in the attention. "She was quiet and didn't say much, to me" Wayne said.

