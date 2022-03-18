news, local-news, family, turner family, Genealogy, Kangaroo Island, history

Molly and Ralph Turner and their family have just celebrated their 100th and 101st descendants with the arrival at the Kangaroo Island Hospital of little Rocco and then Peyton. Molly, 87, is delighted to have so many descendants. In fact, she told her brother, as he walked her down the isle at her wedding, that she wanted to a big family. "It's fantastic," she said. "What I love about this big family is they all seem to get on, even the little tackers." Granddaughter Annie Johnson, and her partner Paul Green, had Rocco on February 22, being the 100th descendent of the couple. Then grandson Leroy Johnson and his wife Kelly produced Peyton on March 4. And these are probably not the last. "I hear through the grapevine that there might be more coming," Molly said. Ralph was born and raised at Moonta Park at Smith Bay, in the farmhouse pop "Dick" Turner built for his wife as a wedding present. Moonta Park has just been purchased by Yumbah Aquaculture and the homestead will form part of the architectural design plans for the abalone farm expansion. See: Yumbah Aquaculture has big plans for historic Moonta Park Molly came over to Kangaroo Island at age 16 for holiday and then got a job as a telephonist operating the telephone switchboard at the post office. They mixed in the same circles and we married 68 years ago on Jan. 13, 1954. After their wedding on the Island, the flew to Adelaide for the wedding reception landing at Parafield Airport. A picture snapped of them deplaning ended up going in the Adelaide newspaper, a photo she loves and now has framed in her house. They found out they featured in the news on the way to their honeymoon in Mildura. "We got on the bus the next day and said they had seen us in the paper," Molly said. "We were thrilled - it's my best photo." Molly is still active at age 87 and plays bowls at Kingscote most weeks. "I love it - I love the company," she said. Ralph meanwhile celebrate his 90th birthday on September 1 and the family is planning a big party on August 28. Who knows there may be more descendants by then. Molly and Ralph had eight children, from where all these descendants originate. They are racing trainer Sam Turner from Bordertown, nursery owner Lindy Bruce from Kingscote, artist Theresa Byles, jockey Lucy Tootle also from Bordertown, hotel and restaurant owner Wendy Brown from Quorn, Trudy-Anne Johnson from Kingscote, Sophie Sheridan who runs the Lavender Farm at Emu Bay and Larry Turner from Emu Ridge Eucalyptus at Haines.

