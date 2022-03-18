Autumn prescribed burns get underway on Kangaroo Island

news, local-news, bushfire, climate change, kangaroo island, news, prescribed burn, hazard reduction

Landowners and National Parks are set to begin their autumn program of prescribed burns on Kangaroo Island to lower fuel loads. Islanders received an Alert SA notification yesterday, March 17, of a prescribed burn at Karatta on the west end of KI. The council-approved burn at Chillers Run covered about 50 hectares of former pine plantation with more planned in coming weeks. National Parks and Wildlife Service staff on Kangaroo Island meanwhile are gearing up for a series of about five prescribed burns in parks across the Island. These include two burns in the Seal Bay vicinity of Cape Gantheume Conservation Park, while on the Dudley Peninsula there are burns planned for Dudley and Simpson conservation parks and also off Hog Bay Road near Pelican Lagoon. The rain on Wednesday, March 16 was perfect and now park burn teams would wait for ideal conditions to begin burns. NPWS plans total of 43 burns are planned across SA for this autumn, following a successful spring 2021 program with 47 burns completed. National Parks and Wildlife Service's director of fire management, Fiona Gill, said the prescribed burning program will respond to seasonal weather patterns, rather than set dates, and that the fire management team will work with industry groups and stakeholders, such as grape growers and winemakers, to ensure harvests are not impacted by prescribed burns. "NPWS takes opportunities to burn as soon as it is safe and practical to do so," Ms Gill said. "The number of prescribed burns that can be safely and effectively completed in any season is always subject to a window of prescribed weather conditions and we will never burn unless we can achieve a safe outcome. "The program of burns are part of a rolling three-year program and extra burns are planned which gives us flexibility to move burns to another season or year according to the conditions. "As with last year, the mild summer has led to an overlap with wine grapes not yet harvested and suitable conditions to conduct prescribed burning." NPWS continues to work with industry groups to address any concerns and plan burns appropriately. "Autumn is a time when larger, unbounded burns in more remote parks will go ahead as the cooler overnight temperatures and increasing relative humidity help suppress the fire," she said. "It's also a good time to burn for certain plants and animals, such as the Swamps of the Fleurieu Peninsula, which are a Critically Endangered ecological community. "By creating strategic, low bushfire hazard areas in the landscape, on our reserves and some strategically chosen private land, our autumn program helps manage the intensity and extent of future bushfires, and provides safer access for firefighters. "They also help manage native vegetation and protect biodiversity." The first burns typically start in reserves in the north and west of South Australia, as these areas are drier and warmer. Prescribed burns are carried out by NPWS, in partnership with the Country Fire Service (CFS), ForestrySA, SA Water and Landscape Boards. Reducing bushfire risk is an ongoing and shared responsibility and everyone has a role. In South Australia, prescribed burning is a shared responsibility between CFS, other government agencies which manage land (e.g. ForestrySA and SA Water), local councils and private landholders. For up-to-date information on prescribed burns follow @SAENVIRWATER on Twitter. Sign up and stay informed with updates on NPWS prescribed burns straight to your inbox, or explore a map of these planned prescribed burns, at: environment.sa.gov.au/fire-management

