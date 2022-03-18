news, local-news, footpaths, council, kangaroo island, news

Kangaroo Island's Five Year Footpath Plan commences this month with Denco Civil awarded the contract for works. Please see the planned rollout of footpaths for each township in the gallery above that includes Kingscote, Penneshaw, Parndana, American River and Emu Bay. In December 2021, the council endorsed a Kangaroo Island Five Year Footpath Plan that includes $350,000 dedicated towards new and upgraded footpaths across the Island this financial year. A further $250,000 has been earmarked for footpaths as determined by elected members each year. "This plan was the culmination of a consultation in 2021 that included a review of footpaths across all Island pertaining to new and upgrades to footpaths supported by an overarching five year footpath plan," mayor Michael Pengilly said. "Footpaths improve accessibility for wheelchair, prams and scooters. Footpaths also improve the aesthetics of the townships and the value of housing." The plan identified upgrades and new footpath prioritised through a system of priority that included review and feedback from the Progress Associations and asset management inspections. "Feedback from all Island Progress Association's was incorporated into the final priority determination," Mr Pengilly said. The Five Year Footpath Plan incorporates Township Structure and Town Centres Project plans, Council Asset Management Plans and Township Vision strategies. It clearly determines priorities for new and upgraded footpaths. Priority areas have been reviewed utilising a priority score allocation being given to footpath segments based on: Upgrade and new footpath works commenced in March 2022. The council will be providing updates and information to the community through social media and the Council Matters page in the print edition of The Islander, as works within the Five Year Footpath Plan progress.

The Kangaroo Island's Council's footpath plan kicks off this month