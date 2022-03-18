AMSA search-and-rescue aircraft over Investigator Strait

news, local-news, aviation, kangaroo island, aircraft, news, emu bay

Australian Maritime Safety Authority search-and-rescue Bombardier Challenger 604 flying over Emu Bay on Kangaroo Island today, March 18. The aircraft was visible on the global flight tracking service Flightradar24 The aircraft was seen conducting a grid search off North Cape at 6.30pm. The aircraft was also spotted yesterday, March 17 by rescue services and local vessels at Emu Bay and as far north as Edithburgh across Investigator Strait. Rescue authorities report no missing vessels, and it was not an AMSA training exercise but rather possibly an Australian Border Force or some other law enforcement exercise. The flight was registered as BDF113.

