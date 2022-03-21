news, local-news,

The 10th annual Black Dog Ride for Kangaroo Island again raised awareness of mental health and depression. Ride coordinator Steve Dixon said there were 90 registrations this year, and about 80 bikes in the procession that departed Kingscote on Sunday morning, March 20. The riders included a delegation of 25 riders from the Women2Wheels group. The 5KIx-FM radio station cooked breakfast and a chocolate motorbike by Lisa Nash was raffled. The Black Dog Ride stopped at the Vivonne Bay general store for morning tea then on to the Western Districts Sports Club for a barbecue cooked by the Lions Club. SA Mental Health commissioner John Mannion gave a short talk at the oval and then it was off the The Rock Pool Café at Stokes Bay for a short break before riding to Parndana for the raffle draw and an auction of goods provided by local businesses. Mr Mannion also happens to be a director at The Breakthrough Foundation and he attended a special dinner at the KI Yacht Club after the ride. The dinner was organised as a follow-up to the recent shearathon in memory of Simon "Dippa" Wheaton and was a chance to raise awareness of mental health, depression, speaking up and seeking help. Then this week on Monday and Tuesday, Mr Mannion coordinated the mental health first aid workshops at the Junction centre in Kingscote. These sessions aimed teaching Islanders of how to assist individuals suffering a mental health crisis. This was also the first ride not attended by Coralie Riedl and partner Smilie of the now closed Rustic Blue Gallery, who have moved to the mainland. They paid tribute to the ride's founders. "Rustic Blue has been involved since the first ride on Kangaroo Island in 2013 and this year will be our first year not supporting the KI ride. We acknowledge "Toad" Graeme Noad who helped us get the ride started on Kangaroo Island along with the founder Steve Andrews. Thanks to these two guys now have over eight states involved as well. Sadly Toad lost his life due to kidney disease and we celebrate his friendship during Black Dog Ride."

