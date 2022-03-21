Parndana wins Kangaroo Island Tennis grand final for 2022

sport, local-sport,

Parndana and Western Districts White met on Saturday, March 19 to play in the Kangaroo Island tennis grand final. Stokes Bay hosted the match on the rebuilt courts and provided the best weather the tennis community has seen this year. There have been many games played in less than favourable conditions over the season with players seeing more foul days than fair. Parndana fielded an almost full-strength side, having not lost this season they were early favourites, even with the absence of their captain in Ryan Tilling. Western Districts also had an extremely strong side but missing Ben and Ella Riggs. Western Districts started the doubles well with the match fit veterans in Greg Downing and David Hall out foxing their younger rivals in Evan Maywald and Harry Beggs, 6-4, 6-0. Parndana then drew level with Kate Murray and Tom Busch winning their two sets over Olivia Downing and Evie Hammat in a tight tussle 7-5, 6-2. Tom Buckerfield and Paul Green for Parndana played Tracy and Lauren Downing in the third set. Long rallies ensued with neither side willing to concede an easy point. Tracy and Lauren won the first in a tie breaker 7-6 but Paul and Tom continued to chase everything down in the next set. With Paul Green jumping up back stops and diving on the asphalt in reckless abandon Parndana won the next set 6-1. It was all tied up at three sets a piece, with the top double to be played by Riley Puckridge and Simon Kelly for Parndana against Josh Graham and Daryl Weatherspoon. Riley was in good form early with SK also playing consistently and this was the deciding factor against their slightly more erratic opposition. Parndana winning 6-1, 6-1 and taking a five sets to three lead going into the singles. Greg Downing shuffled out on to the court to take on the spring chicken in Evan. Evan's pace was no match though for Greg's consistency with Greg winning 6-0. David Hall played Harry and won 6-3, making it five sets a piece. Tracy Downing playing in her umpteenth grand final used her experience to frustrate Tom Buckerfield winning 6-2. Paul Green played Lauren with Lauren playing some good tennis early, but Greeny's consistency gave him the win 6-0. Olivia Downing won in a well played match over Tom Busch 6-3. The set score was tight with Western Districts just ahead 7 sets to 6. Kate Murray then played Evie Hammat in a hotly contested game. Both Kate and Evie played consistent long rallies and covered a lot of court. Kate having saved her energy with minimal warm up time just edged out Evie in a tie breaker 7-6 to tie the sets up at seven sets apiece with only three games between them slightly favouring Parndana. SK played Whiskas in the second single with SK continuing his consistent game to win 6-2. Riley and Josh met in the final single for the day. Josh had trouble keeping with Riley's ability to rally and it was Riley who prevailed 6-2. Riley cementing his place as the top tennis player on the Island and giving the grand final win to Parndana. Western Districts as a club must be congratulated for fielding two solid teams for this year which halved their strength but made for a better competition. Life member Kate Stanton presented the medallions to the Parndana players and the shield to winning captain Tom Buckerfield. - Mark Bowden

Parndana wins Kangaroo Island Tennis grand final for 2022