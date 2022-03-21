news, local-news, sa election, votes, news, kangaroo island, leon bignell, voting, democracy

Member for Mawson Leon Bignell has successfully secured his seat winning just over 50 per cent of the primary vote. As of Monday afternoon, Mr Bignell was leading the two-party preferred count against Liberal candidate Amy Williams at 64.5 per cent to 35.5 per cent. See: SA election results He also won all four polling booths on Kangaroo Island, even in the conservative heartland of Parndana with 147 votes to Amy Williams' 141 votes. This clean sweep was unusual as the KI booths normally favour Liberal candidates. Mr Bignell said he had not heard of Kangaroo Island voting for a Labor candidate, at least not since the boundary redistribution of 2016 when it switched from Finniss to Mawson. For Labor, main election pledges were $10 million for the KI Hospital and also reinstating the vehicle registration rebate for KI residents. For the Liberals, the main election promise was $3.5 million for classrooms at the KICE Parndana campus. Mr Bignell said health funding and ambulance response times were important not only KI but also in the mainland sections of the electorate. And he said overturning of the KI vehicle registration rebate by the Marshall government had angered even life-long Liberal voters. This rebate worth several hundred dollars to each Islander every year will now be reinstated, he said. He admitted that his work during the after the Kangaroo Island bushfires of December 2019 and January 2020 also made a big impression on voters. He said was on the Island for 45 days during the fires doing what he could and then has spent time fundraising and taking up local recovery issues in the months since. "I wear my heart on sleeve and genuine love my electorate and that's what Saturday night so special when the votes started coming in," Mr Bignell said. "I consider myself lucky to be chosen by the community to be their representative, I don't take that lightly. I just want to be member of the community, not above it, but part of it." After spending more than 16 years in Parliament he was ready to provide a mentoring role for the new Labor cabinet and continue his focus on the electorate of Mawson.

