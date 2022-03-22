Parndana, Kingscote win 2022 KI Cricket grand final | PHOTOS

sport, local-sport,

Parndana won the senior Kangaroo Island Cricket Association grand final against MacGillivray at the MCG on Saturday, March 19. Lead by two outstanding performances from Zach Trethewey and Man of the Match Trad McMulkin, for the fourth time in club history Parndana are back-to-back Premiers. It was on a clear, hot day that the reigning premiers saw themselves sent in to bat by their hosts MacGillivray. Gaskin and Zach Trethewey started steadily, without much fanfare in their stroke play. It was a change of bowling, with Bullard (2/36) coming into the attack, that brought about the mistake as Gaskin hit a short delivery, only to pick out Lovering in the deep. One often brings two and this was the case the very next ball, as Horjus played onto his stumps first delivery. This gave MacGillivray the ascendancy with Parndana faltering to 2/43 after 11. Havelberg came out with immediate positivity, hitting the first maximum of the match on only his fourth delivery. Trethewey was again slowly compiling runs at the other end as usual, but it was Keith Bolto who struck, with Havelberg missing a ball that seemed high but was adjudged LBW. At 3/65, Parndana steadied, with Kuchel and Trethewey getting the score to 80 at drinks. Kuchel and Trethewey continued in the same vein upon recommencement of play, until the 29th over when a change of bowling saw the opener Wickham return and get straight through Kuchel. Again, Parndana steadied, but just as they looked to begin building another partnership Bald got through Trethewey for a brilliant 71. This slowed the Parndana middle order right down. They went from 4/120 after 32 overs to 5/122 after 36, as MacGillivray really tightened the screws. Scoring slowed down and a well disciplined MacGillivray outfit made runs hard to come by. Wurst fell to Bald in the 42nd over looking to up the scoring rate. McMulkin then fell in Bald's final over for 33, but not before taking him for two maximums to push the score above 160. Johnson and Davis saw out the innings, pushing the Roosters to a very defendable 7/167. MacGillivray began their innings in much the same steady manner Parndana started theirs. There was an early blemish as Berry slashed at a short and wide offering from Wurst but was only able to edge it through to Havelberg, but Florance and Weatherspoon steadied and the hosts were well placed at 1/48. Once again, it was a change of bowling that drew about the mistake, as first Weatherspoon, then Bald on the very next delivery, attempted to drive McMulkin in his first over but both only succeeded in picking out Zach Trethewey at cover. McMulkin then, on the first ball of his second over, hit Ian Bolto on the shoe before it hit his bat and was adjudged LBW. MacGillivray were reeling at 4/54, but the pressure didn't let up. Cooper brought himself on and saw immediate results, as Bullard attempted to take the ascendancy early but only succeeded in hitting it to Gaskin only on the first ball of his spell. The first ball of Cooper's next over then saw Willson play on to the stumps, again trying to get on top of the Parndana captain with a big shot and leaving the hosts flailing at 6/58. Dylan Lockett should have followed immediately afterwards, but was dropped by Isaac Trethewey in McMulkins following over. He failed to make the most of the life though, as only two overs later again tried to go big, but only succeeded in giving a chance to Horjus who duly gave McMulkin (4/25) his fourth wicket. Cooper collected his third shortly after, again on the first delivery of his over as a tired Florance (25) played a loose shot that was easily snatched by Davis at short cover. A truly devastating spell of bowling had seen the hosts go from a platform of 1/48 into the 13th over, to collapse to 8/64 early in the 22nd. In only 10 overs, the reigning Premiers had all but snatched the Grand Final as MacGillivray lost 7/16. Keith Bolto (27*) came out and almost gave the chasing innings a pulse, especially as he took the Parndana captain for 10 off an over including a six hit nearly onto adjacent Lades road. But Cooper (4/23) picked up his fourth in his next over, catching Jackson Lockett off his own bowling and with the ninth wicket falling at only 84, victory was well in sight for Parndana. Bolto and Lovering, however, were determined to frustrate celebrations until the end, as they both steadfastly saw out first McMulkin and then Cooper and bringing up MacGillivray's 100. There was almost the ripple of a thought that the impossible was becoming possible, as only 60 were needed from 11 overs. But that ripple failed to form into a wave, as Johnson replaced Cooper and Lovering fell edging behind. Falling 60 runs short of Parndana's 167, MacGillivray were bowled out for 107 four balls into the 36th over. Commiserations went to MacGillivray, who fought to the last in a magnificent season, but ultimately it was Parndana who were too strong on the day. The inaugural Trevor Dunstan Award for Best on Ground in the Grand Final went to Trad McMulkin, whose 33 runs proved pivotal towards the end of Parndana's innings and 4/25 ripped the heart out of the MacGillivray top order. The season was also capped off for the Roosters as captain Matthew Cooper was awarded both the Jack Lade Award for Best Bowling Average and the Howard Wheaton award for Most Wickets across the A Grade season, as well as Zach Trethewey taking the Howard Wheaton Award for Best Batting Average. Panther Liam Sampson also received the Jack Lade Award for Most Runs, as well as the wicketkeeping trophy with 16 catches and five stumpings and these two together also saw him take the All Rounder trophy for the A Grade. With it all said and done, the Stacey/Lade Shield headed back to Parndana on the Rooster Bus to live for the next 12 months, when Parndana will attempt to take a third in a row for the first time in club history and four other clubs will do their best to stop that. - Right Arm Very Ordinary MacGillivray Cricket Club hosted the junior cricket grand final on Saturday, March 19 between Kingscote and MacGillivray, with plenty of spectators in attendance to watch the match. With Kingscote not playing in a grand final for a number of years, they were not prepared for the earlier starting time and had to get ready quickly upon arrival at the ground. MacGillivray won the toss and elected to bat first in conditions where the sun was out, no breeze to speak of and the grass dewy making starting conditions a bit slippery. MacGillivray got off to a shaky start, losing a couple of early wickets before Tait Florance and Rory Baker set about establishing their innings. Kingscote's bowlers were struggling in the slippery conditions and gave away extra sundries, helping MacGillivray's score. At the drinks break MacGillivray were 3/68 after 16 overs. After drinks Toby Nolan and Kirby Macauley continued their batting partnership for MacGillivray, whileKingscote bowlers were bowling a better line. MacGillivray had wickets in the shed and were able to up the scoring rate at the end of the innings. MacGillivray made 6/125 from their allotted 33 overs. Top batters for MacGillivray were Tait Florance 21 retired, Toby Nolan 25 retired and Kirby Macauley 16. The wicket takers for Kingscote were TJ Warren 2/17, Blake Florance 1/4, Tyler Richardson 1/19 and Aston Virgo 1/9 from their three overs each. Kingscote started their innings similar to MacGillivray, losing a couple of early wickets to MacGillivray's tight bowling. Koby Henderson and Blake Florance steadied the innings for Kingscote, once they were set at the crease they upt the run rate. At drinks Kingscote were 2/88 after 16 overs. After drinks Kingscote were losing wickets regularly, with Cain Florance playing the anchor role keeping the good balls out and hitting any loose deliveries. In the end Kingscote passed MacGilivray's score in the 25th over with three wickets in hand, finishing on 5/128 & winning by five wickets. Top batters for Kingscote were Koby Henderson 23 retired, Blake Florance 25 retired and Cain Florance 18 not out. MacGillivray had five bowlers all take a wicket each Ethan Stoeckel 1/10, Rory Baker 1/11, Minka Macauley 1/14, Tait Florance 1/13 and Kirby Macauley 1/24. Well done to Kingscote for winning their its junior premiership since 2007/08. Blake Florance won the Ian Sarson medal for the best player in the grand final. Thank you to MacGillivray Cricket Club for hosting the match. Also thank you to the umpires Craig Turner and Ashley Ness. - Ashley Richardson

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/c4f7e5c3-d6d8-47bd-bc53-7704244f3ea4.jpg/r0_183_3600_2217_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg