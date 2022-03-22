news, local-news,

A new innovative way of reusing and tracking coffee cups was launched on Kangaroo Island on Saturday, March 19. With the Reusably app - developed by an Adelaide team and members of the Kangaroo Island community - you can reduce your waste footprint and track your individual or combined community impact. Simply sign up to the app on your smart phone. Participating cafes on KI now have special Reusably coffee cups that are given out to those signed up to the app and who then return those cups for reuse. Reusably has partnered with KI Business and Brand Alliance, KICE schools and the KI Business Hub with the aim to bring an end to single-use packaging. See: 'Reusably' coffee cup program launches on Kangaroo Island There was an official launch at the KI Business Hub on Friday afternoon attended by app founder Mary Kelly and her team that worked to set up the program at participating cafes. Islanders can now get involved at the participating Kingscote cafés Cactus, Lighthouse Café, Rabbit Warren and Café Scrumptious, or at Emu Ridge Cafe at MacGillivray. Following the KI launch, the Reusably app network will now be expanded to cafes around South Australia, reducing waste going to landfills around the state. Visit reusably.com.au or check out doitreusably on Instragram for more info.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/a325214a-fd7a-42b9-b2cc-743b2b2cbbad.jpg/r6_0_6648_3753_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg