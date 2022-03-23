Australian Border Force law enforcement operation at Emu Bay

news, local-news,

The Australian Border Force and SA Police in the past week conducted a law enforcement operation at Emu Bay and across Investigator Strait. This activity followed a rescue earlier in the week by the local Coast Guard crew of a vessel that ran out of fuel in Investigator Strait and that was towed back to Emu Bay. That vessel was later towed away by the SA Police boat. Australian Border Force spokesperson on Tuesday, March 22 confirmed the agency was undertaking operational activity in the vicinity of Yorke Peninsula. "As the activity is ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time," the spokesperson said. The Australian Maritime Safety Authority's search-and-rescue Bombardier Challenger 604 aircraft was seen flying over Emu Bay on Thursday, March 17 and again on Friday, March 18. The flight was registered as BDF113 and was visible on the global flight tracking service Flightradar24, conducting a grid search off North Cape on Friday evening. The aircraft was also spotted on March 17 by rescue services and local vessels at Emu Bay and as far north as Edithburgh across Investigator Strait.

