Yumbah Aquaculture wins at 2022 Sustainable Seafood Awards Australia

Yumbah Aquaculture has marked its commitment to sustainability as the national winner of the Responsible Producer Award at the 2022 Sustainable Seafood Awards Australia. Yumbah's South Australian operation includes abalone farms at Port Lincoln and also at Smith Bay on Kangaroo Island, where a major expansion is about to get underway. See: Yumbah takes next step to Smith Bay masterplan Land-based abalone farms have a low impact on the environment, given the abalone are vegetarian and feed is made from sustainably harvested grains, staff at the KI operation say. Held by the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) and the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), the prestigious annual awards recognise organisations and individuals who make significant contributions towards responsible aquaculture and sustainable fishing practices. The Responsible Producer Award is awarded to the Australian based ASC certified company who most responsibly mitigates its impact on the environment, improve environmental outcomes and demonstrate an advanced relationship with the local community. Yumbah chief executive officer David Wood said the award served as confirmation of the company's commitment to sustainability and community. "It's great to be recognised as an organisation for our ongoing commitment to sustainable farming practices across our farms in Victoria, Tasmania and South Australia," Mr Wood said. "Every day we are evaluating our farming environment and processes to ensure we are responsibly farming for today, tomorrow and the next generation to come. "We know what we produce will serve as a vital food source in the years ahead and are committed to constantly ensuring we are improving the quality and sustainability of our produce. "Along with our sustainability efforts is our commitment to community. "Our Yumbah family live and work in the communities where they farm, so supporting our local communities through fundraising and sponsorship has always been integral to the way we do business. "This award is a proud moment for Yumbah in recognising our work for the industry, but it's in our nature to innovate and improve, and that's exactly what we'll continue do." Yumbah Aquaculture secured internationally recognised Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) certification for its four land based abalone farms across Australia in October 2021.

Yumbah Aquaculture wins at 2022 Sustainable Seafood Awards Australia