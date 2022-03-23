T-Ports ends formal consultation, Care 4 Kingscote has questions

news, local-news,

While T-Ports says the formal consultation process for a site lease has now come to an end, concerned residents still have questions. Chief executive Kieran Carville however said this was the first step in a longer process, which included a development approval application through the KI Council. "We are still looking to meet with concerned resident stakeholders to discuss the proposal and potential mitigation measures," Mr Carvill said. "While many of the people we met during the consultation process were positive to the development, particularly as they want to see an end to the danger to the Island that the forests represent, there are some people who have concerns about trucks travelling through Kingscote." Mr Carvill said without an avenue off the Island, forests would be "bunched and felled", then potentially burned. A group of residents met last Friday to discuss concerns, and a letter from Care 4 Kingscote member Beth Davis can be read at the end of this article. Concerns include the impact of the trucks and loading area on the town's amenity and future as a tourism centre. Clr David Mepham urged T-Ports to respond to the Care 4 Kingscote questions. "T-Ports has proposed an inappropriate, industrial activity for Kingscote wharf, raising many reasonable questions about local road safety, resident amenity and economic impact," he said. "If T-Ports can't provide a sensible, fact-based response to these questions the project must be abandoned." Meanwhile, a company known as New World Climate & Agriculture has secured a $2.7 million in Black Summer funding to a develop biochar processing plant on KI for the leaves and branches of any felled timber. T-Ports public consultation has provided inconsistent information regarding the impacts on nearly 2000 residents plus visitors, of its proposed operation within Kingscote's Town Centre. 1. What changes are being proposed to your operation that will impact our community? 2. When will T-Ports provide Kingscote community with a final project plan containing validated data by independent consultants, about impacts and proposed remediation of impacts? 3. Why does T-Ports, the KI Council or the state government believe that Kingscote Town Centre is the best location for this significant industrial operation? (Kingscote has not been an industrial wharf for 27 years since 'The Seaway' stopped in 1995. Historical projects did not involve A-double or B-double trucks) 4. What is the revised time line for T-Ports to load wood chips at Kingscote wharf? 5. Can T-Ports give an unconditional guarantee about their period of operation through Kingscote? 6. Will the export of wood chips via the Kingscote wharf benefit or damage the Kingscote economy? 7. How does an indicated return of $18,000 p.a. paid to KI Council by T-Ports compare to the anticipated returns to T-Ports, stated during consultations as tens of millions per year? 8. Where is the independent economic study that confirms the impact on local businesses? Who wins and who loses? 9. How many heavy truck movements into Kingscote Town Centre are scheduled? 10. Where is the validated model/report that confirms heavy truck movements through Kingscote, since the current proposal is to load 4000 tonnes a day, six days a month, 24 hours per day? 11. What model of trucks and number of trucks and size of trucks are to be deployed? 12. How will these trucks be used outside the proposed six loading days per month, 24-hours per day? 13. Marine life - can the State Government, KI Council and T-Ports provide an unconditional guarantee the project will be re-located if independent environmental monitors assess damage to the marine environment? 14. Can the state government, KI Council and T-Ports provide an unconditional guarantee there are no plans to extend the use of the wharf beyond T-Ports operation? (significant investment in making Kingscote wharf operational has created broad community understanding the wharf will be retained for multi-usage - beyond T-Ports operation) 15. What reliable, independent study has been undertaken to properly assess and manage these risks? 16. According to the T-Ports appointed Sonus consultants' study for environmental Air and Noise quality, with a capacity of 4000 tons per day, a one kilometre exclusion zone is required. How can or will this be achieved? Beth Davis, Care 4 Kingscote

