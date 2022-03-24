Islander letters to the editor | March 24

comment,

The many Islanders who attended meetings, contacted politicians, signed petitions, rallied at Parliament House and donated time and money to make a stand against private development in our national parks can take heart. We are not alone! The article 'Don't privatise parks' (The Islander March 17) describes the findings of a survey into Australians' attitudes towards private development in national parks. This Australia wide study surveyed people across ages, regions, social groups, genders, political preferences and the results were clear: "78 per cent of Australians support not having development in parks and protected areas, and two thirds support development only in towns/areas adjacent to parks" (Lonergen 2457 NPAC Polling pg12). See: Australians want protection, not privatisation Australians don't want private development in parks, Islanders don't want private development in their parks, visitors want untouched nature in the parks they visit - why then aren't our politicians listening? The Parks of Central and Western KI Management Plan has just been published. Sadly, it doesn't give any reassurance that our parks will get the protection they deserve and that most people want. Bev Maxwell, Kingscote Walking along Penneshaw beach recently I observed a cat within the dunes at the eastern end of the beach that had clearly taken a hooded plover. What's more, we've noticed a general decline in the number of wrens and honey eaters over the years, regularly finding dead birds in our yard. After getting advice we were told to get a dog as this will deter the cat from visiting and funnily enough this has been better then planting native plants in bringing back small birds to our yard with no sign of dead birds anymore. He acts as a protector without really knowing it. It has clearly demonstrated the affect cats have on bird populations in Penneshaw so please lock up your cats! John Coolidge, Penneshaw T-Ports public consultation has provided inconsistent information regarding the impacts on nearly 2000 residents plus visitors, of its proposed operation within Kingscote's Town Centre. 1. What changes are being proposed to your operation that will impact our community? 2. When will T-Ports provide Kingscote community with a final project plan containing validated data by independent consultants, about impacts and proposed remediation of impacts? 3. Why does T-Ports, the KI Council or the state government believe that Kingscote Town Centre is the best location for this significant industrial operation? (Kingscote has not been an industrial wharf for 27 years since 'The Seaway' stopped in 1995. Historical projects did not involve A-double or B-double trucks) 4. What is the revised time line for T-Ports to load wood chips at Kingscote wharf? 5. Can T-Ports give an unconditional guarantee about their period of operation through Kingscote? 6. Will the export of wood chips via the Kingscote wharf benefit or damage the Kingscote economy? 7. How does an indicated return of $18,000 p.a. paid to KI Council by T-Ports compare to the anticipated returns to T-Ports, stated during consultations as tens of millions per year? 8. Where is the independent economic study that confirms the impact on local businesses? Who wins and who loses? 9. How many heavy truck movements into Kingscote Town Centre are scheduled? 10. Where is the validated model/report that confirms heavy truck movements through Kingscote, since the current proposal is to load 4000 tonnes a day, six days a month, 24 hours per day? 11. What model of trucks and number of trucks and size of trucks are to be deployed? 12. How will these trucks be used outside the proposed six loading days per month, 24-hours per day? 13. Marine life - can the State Government, KI Council and T-Ports provide an unconditional guarantee the project will be re-located if independent environmental monitors assess damage to the marine environment? 14. Can the state government, KI Council and T-Ports provide an unconditional guarantee there are no plans to extend the use of the wharf beyond T-Ports operation? (significant investment in making Kingscote wharf operational has created broad community understanding the wharf will be retained for multi-usage - beyond T-Ports operation) 15. What reliable, independent study has been undertaken to properly assess and manage these risks? 16. According to the T-Ports appointed Sonus consultants' study for environmental Air and Noise quality, with a capacity of 4000 tons per day, a one kilometre exclusion zone is required. How can or will this be achieved? Beth Davis, Care 4 Kingscote

Islander letters to the editor | March 24