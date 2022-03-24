news, local-news,

Picturesque Kangaroo Island has been chosen as the launch site of a technology-enabled pilot program for reusable coffee cups and takeaway food containers. The way it works is similar to the way the popular city e-scooters and bikes are accessed: an app will allow users to pick up coffee or takeaway food from a participating café or restaurant in one location, then drop the containers back at another. They are all made from durable stainless steel, so the Australian-designed containers can be washed in a commercial dishwasher - which safely addresses hygiene concerns that have dogged similar operations in the past. After three years of research and testing the trial was launched on Kingscote, Kangaroo Island on March 19 - thanks to the community's support and its desire to explore innovative solutions to waste. Islanders can now get involved at the participating Kingscote cafés Cactus, Lighthouse Café, Rabbit Warren and Café Scrumptious, or at Emu Ridge Cafe at MacGillivray. See: Reusably coffee cup app launches at Kangaroo Island cafes The program is headed by a group of like-minded University of Adelaide eChallenge competitors interested in sustainable food and beverage practices. The four members of the Reusably team dreamt up the idea after meeting during a series of eChallenge workshops run by the Adelaide Business School. Mary Kelly and co-founders Matt Bowie, Filip Rajec and Tom Nicholls have joined with local businesses and organisations on the island to bring the innovative program to reality. "There has been a move to compostable packaging in recent years but it still has its drawbacks as this needs to be collected free of contamination from other waste, which means in a lot of places they aren't suitable for composting," Matt said. "The stainless-steel containers we are trialling here for the first time address that issue as they are reusable, made from 75 per cent recycled content, and there is demand for recycled steel." Matt, who wrote his PhD on sustainable coffee practices and consumer behaviour change, said the issue of waste from takeaway food and drink containers was now of serious concern given the volume of resources making its way into landfills, polluting our beaches and waterways and littering our streets. This included tens of thousands of plastic and paper coffee cups that have various coatings, making recycling or composting more challenging, he said. From here, the team hopes to expand and bring the plan to fruition commercially. As well as community applications, the technology has multiple uses across various industry supply chains. Matt explained the cups and containers were designed in Melbourne and were double-walled, which was important for ease of use by customers and also keeps the coffee and food at the right temperature. "Of course, the other advantage is that they are extremely durable and are easy to wash properly, which means they are safe from that standpoint," Matt said. "To join the network, you download our app, which requires a nominal monthly subscription, and pick up your coffee or food from one of our participating outlets...then drop it back when you're done. "However, there's no requirement to do that immediately - you could actually have it for a week or more - and it can be returned later to any participating outlet, not just the one you bought it from. And they are definitely on board here on KI. "We decided to trial this on the Island; five outlets are taking part and more coming on board...which so far is most of the places in Kingscote. "It's a three-month pilot and we hope to grow from there. From a commercial point of view, trialling it there is relatively low risk but then we'll be looking at the city and regions." Matt said the pilot was just one small but classic example of how the University's post-graduate programs could lead to commercial opportunities and start-ups that aim to bring fresh ideas, jobs and investment into SA. "Obviously we are very excited and in one way or another, we have been brought together through our activities within the University - which has opened a number of doors for us along our journey," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/c9f13153-3aa5-406d-981e-da3f80f3dd42.jpg/r0_675_4750_3359_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Reusing cups, food containers on Kangaroo Island with the Reusably app